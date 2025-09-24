Marvel Zombies ending explained: Did Scarlet Witch win?

A scene from Marvel Zombies (Image via X/Marvel)

Marvel Zombies, the adult animated miniseries that serves as a spin-off to What If…? and continues the Zombies storyline, was released on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Set in a world facing a zombie apocalypse, it centers around a group of heroes fighting through the hoard of the undead, which also includes some of their former teammates.

With the likes of Captain America and Captain Marvel falling to the virus, the fight to save the world is led by young heroes Kate Bishop, Riri Williams and Kamala Khan, aka the new Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Miss Marvel, respectively, at the beginning of the series. They later meet up with the other heroes, and together face a zombified Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, who serves as the main antagonist of the show.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Marvel Zombies. Reader’s discretion is advised.

While the series concludes in a cliffhanger and leaves room for more stories in the timeline in future, it can be safely stated that the Scarlet Witch is successful in her efforts in Marvel Zombies, as Kamala Khan ultimately gives in to her demand to save the lives of her comrades.

How does the final battle in Marvel Zombies shape up?

In the finale of Marvel Zombies, Miss Marvel and her allies make their final stand against the Scarlet Witch and her undead horde at Kamar-Taj, after they fail to secure assistance from the Nova Corps. They are joined by other heroes such as Valkyrie, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi.

Ultimately, Wanda arrives and shares her intention of reshaping reality to save the world. She tells Kamala that she would require the combined power of the infinity stones,being wielded by the Hulk at the time, as well as Kamala’s powers in order to achieve her goal. Kamala and the heroes put up a brave fight, but ultimately start to fall one by one.

In the end, to put an end to the death and destruction, Kamala gives in to the Scarlet Witch and allows her to tap into her powers. A huge explosion follows, and Kamala wakes up in her own bed at home, and the world appears to be normal. However, it is revealed in the final moments that it is all an illusion, which the Scarlet Witch has likely conjured up only for Kamala.

Riri Williams tries to reach out to a hallucinating Kamala Khan

In the first episode of Marvel Zombies, Riri Wililiams gets bitten by the undead and injects herself with a test serum. She sends her friends away and does not actually die on screen. In the final episode of the show, Riri is seen to be alive, fighting off zombies while trying to break Kamala Khan from her blissful trance.

Through Kamala’s eyes, everything returns to normal after she allows Scarlet Witch to tap into her powers during the battle at Kamar-Taj. Overjoyed, she goes out to meet her friends Kate Bishop and Riri. However, it is when she meets them that the veil of reality starts to shift, and Kamala sees flashes of the world still overrun by zombies, and Riri fighting them off by herself while simultaneously warning Kamala that what she sees around her is not real.

It can be surmised that on the battlefield, Scarlet Witch has used Kamala’s powers to her own end, and has allowed the zombies to kill the rest of the living beings. She takes Kamala back to her home and traps her mind in a false reality of a world that is back to normal. Immunized by her experimental cure, Riri continues to wage the battle against the undead while trying to nudge Kamala to break free of the trance at the same time.

Riri’s ingenuity and resilience makes her a key figure in the unresolved cliffhanger, suggesting she could play a pivotal role in any continuation of the story and in potentially ending the undead apocalypse in future.

