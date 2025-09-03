Marvel Zombies trailer hints at brutal undead battles, Blade Knight’s debut, and Marvel’s first TV-MA animated series

Marvel Zombies via official trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) takes a dark, blood-soaked turn with Marvel Zombies, a four-episode animated series premiering September 24, 2025, on Disney+. Born from the chilling What If...? episode "What If... Zombies?!", this gruesome saga, crafted by Zeb Wells and Bryan Andrews, unleashes undead Avengers and introduces Blade Knight, a fierce Blade-Moon Knight hybrid voiced by Todd Williams.

The trailer gives a taste of brutal fights with cosmic stakes and the boldest Marvel animated series yet.

Marvel Zombies is based in the Earth-89521 universe in the same time frame as What If...? - Earth's greatest heroes are now undead zombies spawned from the Quantum Real virus.

However, the series presents what is left of the living, telling the story of survivors, such as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), along with many others, must live in a landscape now inhabited by superpowered zombies.

The series incorporates elements of horror and juxtaposes a spectacle of superheroism that has moments of gore and characteristics of a character-driven story.

This series reflects a narrative that captures hope and sacrifice just as much as dismembered limbs.

Marvel Zombies trailer breakdown: Blood, blades, and undead Avengers

A 1:45 trailer that was accompanied by a frenetic-sounding BabyMetal and Poppy song opens up with a strong TV-MA warning the audience right off the bat, before plunging into the chaos that this show has to offer.

It starts with Kate Bishop firing an arrow into the head of a zombie to hook you in, establishing a visceral tone. Zombified Avengers—Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Namor, and even Hulk—lumber through a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max-style wasteland.

The designs balance comic-accurate decay with nods to their MCU versions. Blade Knight (Todd Williams), a bold fusion of Blade and Moon Knight, steals scenes, wielding dual khopesh blades to cleave undead foes.

While Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) sarcastically shoots zombies and Red Guardian (David Harbour) fights an Abomination, Kamala Khan, the emotional heart of the film, is protecting survivors: her powers erupting like a flare against the chaos.

A brief shot revisits the haunting cliffhanger of What If...?: a zombified Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet, reminding us that the threat is now not only global... but cosmic as well.

Marvel Zombies: A new breed of Marvel storytelling

Although Marvel's animated offerings for family audiences are obviously different from all the other content on Disney+, the show plays heavily into the feeling of visceral violence that is naturally done in Robert Kirkman's comic series from 2005.

With Wells and Andrews as the creative agency, encouraging the salacious horror.

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, and Tessa Thompson will reprise their MCU roles as the animated voice cast to tie the uncertainty of the show to the familiar action heroism fans love.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will premiere on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. A subscription to Disney+, starting at $7.99/month, is your path to the zombie-filled MCU story.

You may want to reacquaint yourself with What If...? Season 1, Episode 5, on Disney+, for the full experience.

Stay tuned for more such updates!