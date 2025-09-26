Complete cast breakdown of Netflix's Wayward: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Tattiawna Jones, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sarah Gadon, Toni Collette, Mae Martin, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick J. Adams, Ryan Scott, and Mark McKinney attend the premiere of "Wayward" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 09, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Netflix's Wayward has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing thrillers of the year, weaving mystery, psychological tension, and generational conflict into a chilling story set in the eerie town of Tall Pines. The logline for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens", two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town's dark and deeply rooted secrets.

Below is a full breakdown of who plays who in Netflix's Wayward, plus where you’ve seen them before.

Cast details for Netflix’s Wayward explored

Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey

The Canadian artist Mae Martin, who also co-created and executive-produced the series, stars as Alex, a troubled yet determined law enforcement officer hoping for a fresh start in Tall Pines. Known for their roles in Feel Good, The Flight Attendant, and SAP, Martin brings both comedic timing and emotional depth to the role.

Sarah Gadon as Laura Redman

Sarah Gadon portrays Laura, Alex’s pregnant partner, a complex and enigmatic person, returning to Tall Pines as a former student of the academy. Gadon is no stranger to such expressive roles, having featured previously in Alias Grace, Enemy, Ferrari, and Black Bear. Her portrayal of Laura captures both warmth and unpredictability, making her one of the most compelling characters in Wayward.

Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade

At the helm of Tall Pines Academy stands Evelyn, the town’s respected yet sinister leader. Collette, an Academy Award nominee, is revered for roles in Hereditary, The Sixth Sense, Unbelievable, and United States of Tara. Collette’s ability to shift between warmth and menace is key to the show’s unsettling tone.

Sydney Topliffe as Abbie

A spirited yet vulnerable teen sent to Tall Pines Academy, Abbie represents the emotional core of the younger storyline. Topliffe, best known for Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, delivers a breakout performance as a dreamer whose dyslexia and free-spirited outlook put her at odds with her parents’ expectations.

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila

Leila is Abbie’s fiercely loyal best friend, determined to break her out of Tall Pines. Lind has an impressive résumé for her age, having starred in Chucky, Daybreak, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Revenge. As a rebellious and sharp-tongued teen grappling with grief, Lind brings heart and fire to her role, forming one of the show’s most captivating duos with Topliffe.

Brandon Jay McLaren as Dwyane Andrews

As Alex’s police partner in Tall Pines, Andrews is both charismatic and intimidating. McLaren, known for Snowfall, The Rookie, Graceland, and Ransom, adds gravitas to the role, embodying a man whose loyalty to the town may prove dangerous.

John Daniel as Rory

A student desperate for acceptance, Rory’s path intersects with Abbie and Leila in unpredictable ways. Daniel, previously seen in The Hardy Boys, lends an emotional vulnerability to the character, blurring the line between ally and threat.

Tattiawna Jones as Rabbit

One of the academy’s strictest staff members, Rabbit wields her authority with chilling precision. Jones is known for roles in Flashpoint, Lost in Space, and 19-2. Her performance underscores the series’ exploration of power, loyalty, and manipulation.

Joshua Close as Duck

Another senior academy figure, Duck is deeply invested in the school’s ethos. Close has built a career in both television and film, with credits including Killers of the Flower Moon, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.

Patrick J. Adams as Wyatt Turner

Best recognized for his long-running role as Mike Ross in Suits, Adams plays Wyatt Turner, a high school figure tied to Tall Pines’ darker history. His charm and familiarity make his sinister edge all the more unsettling.

Additional Cast Members

Isolde Ardies as Stacey ( Murdoch Mysteries )

) Tricia Black as Mule ( Pretty Hard Cases )

) Gage Munroe as Riley ( Nobody 2 , Luckiest Girl Alive )

, ) Milton Torres Lara as Daniel ( Slip )

) Elizabeth Adams as Ello ( Richard III )

) Patrick Gallagher as Chief Bartell ( Glee , Night at the Museum )

, ) Byron Mann as Brian (Wu Assassins, Arrow)

With such a dynamic ensemble, it’s no wonder the miniseries has quickly captured attention as one of the must-watch thrillers of the year. The Canadian miniseries Wayward is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.