Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 26, 2025, Friday

On Friday, September 26, 2025, Jeopardy! had a competitive episode. Prasad Patil emerged as the winner of tonight’s game, securing his place as the new Jeopardy! champion.
Merv Griffin created Jeopardy!, which has been on TV for over 40 years. Viewers know the show for its unusual format, in which contestants are given answers and have to come up with the right question. This format has made it a popular quiz show, and it has won many awards over the years. Jeopardy! still has a number of viewers today, and it has stayed relevant even though people watch TV in different ways now.
Prasad finished the game with a total of $35,600 after correctly answering all Final Jeopardy clues. His competitors, Vickie Talvola and Yasmine Mitchell, had been performing well throughout the game. However, Prasad's bold wager and Vickie’s small bet made the final result lean towards Prasad.
The Jeopardy! round was filled with different categories. Contestants faced questions in categories such as The Western Hemisphere, Movie Role In Common, and 1-“S”yllable Words.
Before the commercial break, Vickie Talvola won $3,600 on a True Daily Double. Vickie led with $7,800 at halftime, followed by Prasad with $2,000 and Yasmine with $1,800.
Vickie led with 13 correct answers and 1 incorrect by round's end. With 7 correct answers each, Prasad and Yasmine competed, but Vickie excelled.
This second round saw a back-and-forth battle as the lead changed hands six times. Categories like "Archaeologist’s Glossary," "TV Shows By Family," and "I’m On A Boat" kept the contestants on their toes.
Vickie won $6,000 on a second-round Daily Double. After Vickie accidentally returned to the same category, Prasad hit his Daily Double for $10,000.
Despite a tight finish, Vickie held onto a $200 lead heading into the Final Jeopardy! round.
The clue was: Joseph Lister said there was not “an individual to whom medical science owes more than to” this man, feted at the Sorbonne in 1892
The right response was: Who is Louis Pasteur?
Vickie wagered less to make Prasad's clue difficult. Prasad won $35,600 with his $10,000 wager. Yasmine's accurate bet landed her $12,600, while Vickie's smaller bet got her $25,950.
Prasad Patil won tonight's Jeopardy! with a strong performance and a well-executed Final Jeopardy! wager.
