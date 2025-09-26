Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 26, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

On Friday, September 26, 2025, Jeopardy! had a competitive episode. Prasad Patil emerged as the winner of tonight’s game, securing his place as the new Jeopardy! champion.

Merv Griffin created Jeopardy!, which has been on TV for over 40 years. Viewers know the show for its unusual format, in which contestants are given answers and have to come up with the right question. This format has made it a popular quiz show, and it has won many awards over the years. Jeopardy! still has a number of viewers today, and it has stayed relevant even though people watch TV in different ways now.

Prasad finished the game with a total of $35,600 after correctly answering all Final Jeopardy clues. His competitors, Vickie Talvola and Yasmine Mitchell, had been performing well throughout the game. However, Prasad's bold wager and Vickie’s small bet made the final result lean towards Prasad.

Jeopardy! episode on September 26, 2025: Highlights of the game

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round was filled with different categories. Contestants faced questions in categories such as The Western Hemisphere, Movie Role In Common, and 1-“S”yllable Words.

Before the commercial break, Vickie Talvola won $3,600 on a True Daily Double. Vickie led with $7,800 at halftime, followed by Prasad with $2,000 and Yasmine with $1,800.

Vickie led with 13 correct answers and 1 incorrect by round's end. With 7 correct answers each, Prasad and Yasmine competed, but Vickie excelled.

The scores after the Jeopardy! round were:

Vickie: $9,800

Prasad: $4,000

Yasmine: $3,200

Double Jeopardy! Round

This second round saw a back-and-forth battle as the lead changed hands six times. Categories like "Archaeologist’s Glossary," "TV Shows By Family," and "I’m On A Boat" kept the contestants on their toes.

Vickie won $6,000 on a second-round Daily Double. After Vickie accidentally returned to the same category, Prasad hit his Daily Double for $10,000.

Despite a tight finish, Vickie held onto a $200 lead heading into the Final Jeopardy! round.

After this round, contestants scored:

Vickie: 25 correct, 2 incorrect

Prasad: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Yasmine: 11 correct, 1 incorrect



The scores were:

Vickie: $25,800

Prasad: $25,600

Yasmine: $7,600

Final Jeopardy! Round



In the round, the category was "Scientists."

The clue was: Joseph Lister said there was not “an individual to whom medical science owes more than to” this man, feted at the Sorbonne in 1892

The right response was: Who is Louis Pasteur?

Vickie wagered less to make Prasad's clue difficult. Prasad won $35,600 with his $10,000 wager. Yasmine's accurate bet landed her $12,600, while Vickie's smaller bet got her $25,950.

Jeopardy! Episode Recap of September 26, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: The Western Hemisphere, Worn On The Street, Movie Role In Common, Which -Verse Are We In?, History, 1-“S”yllable Words

Scores at Break:

Vickie: $7,800

Prasad: $2,000

Yasmine: $1,800

Statistics at Break (15 clues):

Vickie: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Prasad: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Yasmine: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Contestant Interviews:

Prasad: Played a food-related “triple double” during March Madness.

Yasmine: Has a boba obsession.

Vickie: Owns a cat named Seven, who is very demanding of her attention.

Jeopardy! Round Aftermath:

Statistics After the Round:

Vickie: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Prasad: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Yasmine: 7 correct, 1 incorrect



Scores After Jeopardy! Round:

Vickie: $9,800

Prasad: $4,000

Yasmine: $3,200

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Archaeologist’s Glossary, TV Shows By Family, Cover Me, Alliteration, Lonely Island, I’m On A Boat

Key Moment: The lead changed hands six times during the round. Vickie scored $6,000 on Daily Double 2, and Prasad earned $10,000 on Daily Double 3 after Vickie mistakenly went back to the same category.

Nervy Final Moments: Vickie took a narrow $200 lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics After Double Jeopardy!:

Vickie: 25 correct, 2 incorrect

Prasad: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Yasmine: 11 correct, 1 incorrect



Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy!:

Vickie: $25,800

Prasad: $25,600

Yasmine: $7,600



Final Jeopardy! Round

Category: Scientists

Correct Responses: All three players correctly identified Louis Pasteur as the answer.

Final Wagers:

Yasmine: $7,600 + $5,000 = $12,600

Prasad: $25,600 + $10,000 = $35,600 (New Champion)

Vickie: $25,800 + $150 = $25,950

Tonight’s Winner:

Prasad Patil: $35,600 (1-day total: $35,600)

Prasad will return on Monday to defend his title.

Prasad Patil won tonight's Jeopardy! with a strong performance and a well-executed Final Jeopardy! wager. Tom will defend his title on Monday.