​Sky watchers will have a chance to see a striking sight in the evening sky this month. On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the crescent moon will appear close to Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius. The alignment will be visible shortly after sunset and can be seen without any special equipment.

What to expect in the night sky

Antares is frequently called the “heart of the scorpion” because of its place in the Scorpius constellation. It's a red supergiant star that shines with a conspicuous sanguine tinge, making it easy to spot indeed with the naked eye.

On September 27, the crescent moon will appear near Antares in the western sky, creating a clear pairing for stargazers to enjoy. Spectators should look to the southwest after the sun sets. The event will be visible for several hours before the moon dips below the horizon later in the night.

Clear skies will make the view sharper, while binoculars can enhance the detail of the crescent moon and its gleam against the sanguine star.

Why this alignment is special

While the moon constantly passes near bright stars and globes as part of its yearly route, alignments like this draw attention because of how fluently visible they are. Antares is one of the brightest stars in the night sky, about 550 light-years away from Earth.

Its color makes it stand out when viewed alongside the thin crescent moon. Astronomers say these alignments are also a memorial of how the moon’s route changes its position in the sky each night. For casual spectators, events like this offer a simple way to connect with astronomy without demanding advanced tools.

How to watch the September 27 event

The best way anyone can view the crescent moon and Antares together is to step outdoors about 30 to 60 twinkles after evening. At that time, the sky is dark enough for the star to stand out while the moon remains visible.

Stargazers are advised to find a clear view of the southwestern horizon, down from megacity lights if possible. Shutterbugs frequently use similar events to capture images of the moon with stars or landscapes in the same frame.

Indeed, a smartphone can capture the bright crescent and the sanguine star if the sky is clear enough.

The moon’s alignment with Antares is just one of numerous elysian events on the timetable this fall. In September, stargazers saw the moon pass near Saturn. October will bring the coming supermoon, when the full moon appears brighter and larger in the sky.

Events like the September 27 alignment add to a season of openings for stargazing. While the pairing of the crescent moon and Antares will last only for a short time, it highlights the ever-changing view of the night sky.

Clear rainfall will be crucial for anyone hoping to see this event. For many viewers, it'll be a simple but memorable chance to watch the moon and a distant star appear side by side in the evening sky.