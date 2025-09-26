General Hospital Weekly Update (September 22-26, 2025): Monica’s Memorial, Drew’s Confrontation, and a Mysterious Visitor

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital had a dramatic week from September 22 to 26, 2025, with surprises, confrontations, and character changes. As the Quartermaines honored Monica, shocking twists kept viewers going. This week's drama included Drew's uninvited memorial visit and a mysterious Quartermaine crypt visitor.

In the week's storyline, the Quartermaines attended Monica's memorial and managed family issues. Monica's sudden death stirred up emotions and revealed family issues. As characters contemplated their relationships with Monica, Drew, Tracy, and Michael developed new conflicts. The funeral was overshadowed by powerful moments like Drew's anger and a mysterious newcomer by week's end, leaving viewers hoping for more.

General Hospital: A glimpse of what happened in the episodes from September 22 to September 26, 2025

Drew arrives at Monica’s Funeral and faces Tracy

Drew Quartermaine's wheelchair entry into Monica's memorial was shocking. His arrival confused and angered the Quartermaines, especially Tracy, who had barred him from the memorial. Drew, feeling the weight of his family's exclusion, said he had every right to be Monica's son. Tracy immediately confronted him and refused to let him stay. Tracy harshly reminded Drew that he was no longer a Quartermaine and had lost his memorial spot. The fight escalated when Tracy wheeled Drew out of the church to ensure transport. Drew was clearly frustrated, and his harsh words showed his growing anger at Tracy and the Quartermaines.

Tracy’s Emotional Tribute to Monica

After her fight with Drew, Tracy Quartermaine gave a rare emotional tribute to Monica at the memorial. After Drew's arrival caused chaos, Tracy spoke about her complicated relationship with Monica from the pulpit. She said she loved Monica despite their fights. Tracy remembered her years of rivalry with Monica, but she recognized that Monica's strength, family commitment, and love won her respect. Tracy's tears as she spoke showed her vulnerability and heartfelt emotion. Monica had become a true sister to her, she said. Tracy pledged to preserve “Monica’s house” in the family mansion, honoring her memory and legacy.

Drew’s Anger at Family Exclusion Vows Revenge

Drew Quartermaine was furious after Monica's memorial rejection. Drew confronted Martin at the hospital, feeling betrayed and excluded by the Quartermaines. He said his family's absence and rejection from Monica's memorial deepened his wounds. Drew wanted revenge on the Quartermaines, especially Tracy, for alienating him. He made clear he would not tolerate this humiliation. He saw his exclusion from a family event as years of rejection and mistreatment by the Quartermaines. Drew was furious at Michael, whom he blamed for family strife. As Drew vented his anger, it became clear that he wanted revenge on the family he felt had wronged him, not just the funeral. Drew's vow to avenge set the tone for future episodes as his desire for revenge grew.

Michael Struggles with Grief: Monica’s Lasting Influence

Michael Quartermaine was torn between honoring his late grandmother, Monica and dealing with family strife all week. Michael gave a touching speech at the memorial about Monica and her influence on him. He remembered her as a grandmother and a mentor. Michael's grief was complicated by family drama, especially his strained relationship with Drew, during the funeral. Michael struggled to balance the memorial's emotional weight with family tensions that seemed to overshadow it. Michael's church speech honoring Monica while trying to keep the family together was touching. Michael wanted the family to honor Monica's legacy despite the tension.

A Mysterious Visitor at the Quartermaine Crypt

The week ended on a cliffhanger when a mysterious visitor entered Quartermaine's crypt. Seeing a woman in the crypt shocked Tracy, who was alone. This Erika Slezak-played woman said she had been waiting to meet Tracy. She appeared unexpectedly, raising questions about her identity and intentions. Tracy was suspicious and demanded to know who the woman was and why she was in the crypt. The visitor's calmness heightened the mystery. This moment left fans hanging as the woman's connection to the Quartermaines was unclear. Is she related to the family's past or to one of its members? The crypt setting for this scene suggests that this new character will be important in the drama.

General Hospital episodes are available to watch on ABC or stream on ABC.com.

