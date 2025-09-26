What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 26, 2025

Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless that aired on September 26, 2025, Jack Abbott tried to bring Victor Newman into his plan, though Diane worried about the risks. Cane Ashby tightened his hold on power by making a surprising choice about someone close to him.

Michael Baldwin paid the price for playing both sides when his attempt to sway Cane backfired. His failure cost him dearly and raised doubts about Cane’s willingness to sacrifice anyone for control.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra enjoyed a romantic evening together. They shared drinks, danced, and rekindled their connection, hinting at a fresh start despite the issues still between them.

Jack seeks Victor’s alliance

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Diane worried about Jack working with Victor against Cane. Jack stayed firm, believing Cane was too powerful to face alone and that teaming with Victor was necessary.

Jack quickly went to the Newman ranch, where he interrupted Victor and Nikki’s talk about Cane. He urged Victor to join him, admitting their truce might not last but stressing Cane was too dangerous to fight separately.

Victor doubted Jack’s motives but listened as Jack warned Jill might also be tied to Cane. Jack pushed the idea of sabotaging Cane from the inside. Though cautious, Victor seemed interested in Jack’s bold offer.

Michael gets fired by Cane

On Cane’s train, Michael kept pushing for answers about his boss’s big plan. Cane avoided details and instead asked if Michael saw him as a hero or a villain. Michael dodged the question, saying villains were more fun, while calling Phyllis one of a kind.

Cane grew suspicious of Michael’s reasons for joining him. Michael admitted he hoped to change Cane’s mind about his takeover plans, which could hurt people Michael cared about. When Cane asked what he would do if that failed, Michael warned he might step in more directly.

That warning ended their partnership. Cane calmly fired Michael, framing it as a chance for him to follow his own morals. Michael accepted but promised to fight Cane from the outside. Cane wasn’t worried and brushed off the threat.

Billy and Sally’s renewed connection

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Billy had drinks with Sally as they talked about the highs and lows of their relationship. He made it clear that his focus was now on her and promised she would stay his top priority at Abbott Communications. Billy also revealed his plan to convince Jack to restore funding so their media project could succeed.

Sally still had some doubts about trusting Billy, but his honest words and caring attitude helped ease her concerns. Billy asked her to dance, showing both charm and sincerity as he tried to prove he was serious about building a future with her.

Later, Billy took Sally to her suite, where their passion reignited. Afterwards, he told her again how much he wanted her to move in with him, making it clear he saw them building a lasting future together. Sally was cautious but hopeful, giving the impression that they might be ready to start a new chapter.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

