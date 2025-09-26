What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 26, 2025

Stephanie (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 26, 2025, Stephanie and Alex ran a live blog Q&A from Kayla’s office during the hospital blackout. Sarah and Xander shared a rare, intimate moment, while Titan Publishing faced tough decisions amid family and business conflicts.

During the blackout, Stephanie had a scary encounter with a possible stalker while managing the Q&A. Meanwhile, Alex’s food run turned into a fun, impromptu rave with Chanel and Felicity, balancing tension with lighthearted moments.

At Titan, Philip, Brady, and Gabi clashed over the company’s future. Questions of loyalty and family tensions added pressure. The episode ended with unresolved dangers, growing romances, and decisions that could shape Salem’s future.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, September 26, 2025

Stephanie and Alex’s Q&A takes an unexpected turn

Stephanie and Alex turned Kayla’s office into a temporary Q&A studio, using laptops to answer fan questions during the blackout. Stephanie read questions aloud but froze at some tricky ones. Alex went out for food, leaving her alone. Strange noises outside added suspense, hinting that someone might be nearby.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie and Bonnie watched eagerly. The generator kept the lights on, letting Bonnie join the Q&A. Maggie offered to get Alex’s autograph for her. The scene ended mysteriously as Stephanie thought someone was following her, but no one appeared, leaving viewers unsure if a stalker was around.

Alex, Chanel, and Felicity bring energy to the Pub

During the blackout, Alex, Chanel, and Felicity went to the Pub for food. Roman gave them takeout, and the trio turned the dark Pub into a silent rave with glowsticks, necklaces, and flashing sunglasses. The fun scene showed their friendship and brought a lighter moment to the blackout.

While there, Alex and Chanel talked about past struggles with Body and Soul and their hope to move forward. Roman encouraged Chanel about her future with Johnny. The scene mixed humor and heartfelt moments, showing how the characters stayed connected even during chaos.

Titan Publishing faces critical decisions

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Philip, Brady, and Gabi dealt with the blackout and business problems. Trapped inside by the broken garage gate, they discussed Tony’s lawsuit and the possible merger. Philip warned that settling with Tony could hurt the company, making Brady and Gabi worried about their futures.

Gabi pushed Philip for answers, especially about Brady’s role at Basic Black. Philip wanted the family to stay united, but admitted past betrayals had caused fractures. The talk showed Titan was in a fragile position, leaving viewers unsure if the company could survive without tough choices.

Sarah and Xander reconnect

At Xander’s home, Sarah and Xander shared a quiet moment in the garage. Sarah convinced him to try couples therapy, and they talked about their feelings and their care for Rachel. The night turned romantic, ending in a passionate encounter.

The scene showed their emotional connection and renewed chemistry. While it brought them close, it also hinted at possible problems, leaving viewers wondering how their romance might affect future storylines.

The episode ended with mixed outcomes for Salem. Stephanie’s stalker scare was still unresolved, keeping viewers on edge. Titan’s future remained uncertain, and Maggie and Bonnie thought about family and business. With danger, romance, and company tension all in play, the episode closed, leaving viewers eager for what happens next.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

