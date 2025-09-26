Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tensions boil over as romance talks stir chaos

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Season 27 of Big Brother has reached the final stage of the competition, where the three remaining houseguests, Vince, Morgan, and Ashley, compete against one another for the winner’s title and the $750,000 cash prize.

While game talks continue and strategies develop, emotions run high as rumors about a budding romance take center stage.

For the majority of Season 27, Vince and Morgan drew attention from co-stars as well as netizens for having an extremely close relationship.

Fans referred to them as the “cheatmance” of the season, particularly because Vince had a longtime girlfriend named Kelsey outside the show.

Although Vince and Morgan defined their connection as a “platonic” friendship, the houseguests disagreed, finding their behavior with each other questionable at times.

When the live feeds resumed following Ava’s eviction in the September 25 episode, Ashley was shown telling Morgan how she truly felt about her relationship with Vince.

She pointed out that Vince looked at Morgan “a certain way” that made her suspect they were romantically attracted to each other.

Ashley further mentioned that it was not just her but every other houseguest who suspected them of being interested in each other.

The Big Brother contestant added that she would not be surprised if Vince and Morgan started dating after a few months.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Morgan clarifies that Vince is her best friend







During a private chat, Ashley shared her opinions on Morgan and Vince’s relationship, saying it looked like something more than just a friendship.

She went so far as to state that she would not be surprised if they started dating months after the show.

Ashley firmly believed that the other houseguests felt the same way.



“It’s just like… it seems … I mean, he definitely looks at you a certain way, in my opinion,” Ashley expressed.



Morgan chimed in, clarifying that she saw and considered Vince to be her “bestie.”

The Big Brother star pointed out that there were not many “true duos” in the house. Consequently, when she found her game partner in Vince, she developed a close relationship with him.

Recalling how Zingbot roasted their connection, Morgan said that Vince was the only person she knew who would save her whenever she landed in danger. It was the reason why she was so close to him.

Ashley agreed, remembering the time when she questioned Morgan about having a romantic relationship with Vince.



“I genuinely didn’t know. I genuinely didn’t know,” she said.



Upon hearing that, Morgan mentioned that Vince was in a seven-year relationship and that they often talked about Kelsey, his girlfriend.

But even then, Ashley pointed out that there were times when the two of them seemed like they had “something” going on.

Moreover, it was not just her who thought so. Morgan was surprised to discover that the other houseguests thought the same.



“It looked like that. It looked like … Not just you, though, like, just to be clear. It’s not like a you thing. It’s like a [him thing],” Ashley explained.



Morgan then discussed her closeness with Vince, noting that he was an emotional person who needed comforting and assurance to overcome hurdles.

She clarified that she only provided the male Big Brother star with the emotional support he needed to help him advance in the competition as her teammate.

Additionally, she pointed out that it was her nature to pay attention to people’s needs. It was why she did not worry about the public’s perception of their relationship.

However, Vince did not feel the same way, as in a previous episode, he stated that he was worried about his relationship status with Kelsey.

He also feared losing the game and leaving the house, only to have a negative reception.

Stay tuned for more updates.