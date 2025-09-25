Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 premiere recap – Cast split into Alpha and Bravo teams under tough new format

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Image via Getty)

The show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returned for its fourth season on September 25, 2025, on Fox.

The reality series once again put a group of celebrities through military-inspired tasks designed to test their physical strength and mental resilience.

This season’s cast includes well-known names from sports, reality television, music, and entertainment.

Among them are Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice, Brittany Cartwright, Eva Marcille, Kody Brown, Andrew East, Johnny Manziel, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Shawn Johnson East, Christie Pearce Rampone, Nick Young, and Chanel Iman.

Other participants include Brianna LaPaglia, Jessie James Decker, Jussie Smollett, Mark Estes, Ravi Patel, and more.

Set in Morocco, the premiere began with the recruits immediately placed under pressure by the Directing Staff.

The group was split into Team Alpha and Team Bravo under the supervision of Billy Billingham, Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon Quarles.

Within minutes, the cast was punished for attitude and endurance lapses, forced to crawl in the mud and perform demanding drills. As Fox stated,

“If people mess around, there are consequences. Is that clear?”

The episode then moved into the first official task of rappelling from a helicopter.

Celebrities confront the first mission under harsh conditions in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

The season started with an intense introduction as the contestants arrived in Morocco and were met with strict discipline.

Immediately, they were forced to the ground, blindfolded, and split into two separate squads.

Team Bravo was guided by Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles, while Team Alpha was led by Billy Billingham and Rudy Reyes.

The Directing Staff set the tone early with tough punishments, reminding the group that discipline was expected.

Fox told the recruits, “If people mess around, there are consequences,” making it clear that mistakes would not be taken lightly.

The first mission involved rappelling from a helicopter and carrying supplies uphill to an extraction point. The task tested not only physical courage but also composure under stress.

Gia Giudice struggled with the challenge and was the first to fail. NBA star Nick Young also faltered when he descended with his eyes closed, earning a fail for unsafe execution.

In contrast, Kody Brown surprised some by completing the task successfully, while Johnny Manziel managed to push through despite admitting to a fear of heights.

These moments highlighted how unpredictable the early tests can be for the group of celebrities.

Pressure mounts as some succeed and others fall behind in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test's premiere continued with other recruits attempting the same helicopter rappel under pressure.

Brittany Cartwright appeared visibly nervous and hesitated on the edge, eventually getting stuck before completing the descent.

This moment revealed the mental strain that the tasks placed on participants from non-athletic backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Jessie James Decker and Chanel Iman worked through their fears, showing determination to move forward in the process.

The Directing Staff emphasized teamwork and composure, reinforcing that emotional control was as important as physical ability.

Rudy Reyes reminded the group that “every second counts,” as delays in the task could risk the entire team’s progress.

The episode showed a contrast between athletes and entertainers, with some sports figures like Randall Cobb and Eric Decker adapting quickly, while others needed more time to adjust.

By the end of the first day, the mood was heavy, with mud, sweat, and tears marking the start of the competition.

The new format, splitting recruits into two teams from the start, added another layer of pressure.

With early struggles, moments of success, and visible exhaustion, the season set up a tough road ahead for the mixed group of celebrities.



Stay tuned for more updates.