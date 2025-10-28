From Fiji to Spain: Inside the sun-soaked villa hosting Love Island Australia 2025

Sophie Monk, hostess of Love Island Australia Season 7 (Image via Getty)

Love Island Australia returns to the Mediterranean backdrop in 2025. The villa for the new season is situated on the Spanish island of Mallorca, and the series premiered on October 27, 2025.

The move marks a return to the location used for the show’s first, fourth, fifth, and sixth Australian seasons, and the Mallorca villa has become the production’s preferred sun-soaked setting after earlier experiments with other locations.

Inside the Love Island Australia villa







The 2025 cast, again led by Sophie Monk, moved into a villa with open communal living zones, a large shared bedroom, outdoor daybeds, a large pool, and a fire pit where the key recoupling and dumping events occurred.

The filming of Mallorca was packaged as a visual and logistical decision: the predictable year-round warmth and light of the Mediterranean, and the vintage architecture of the island offer the show a classic holiday feel.

The original Australian season was shot in Mallorca, and the show thereafter experimented with different locations, such as Fiji (Season 2) and an Australian coastal venue (Season 3), due to restrictions during the pandemic.

The interior and exterior of the villa were made and designed in such a way that it support the rhythms of the show.

As they get there, there is a big shared kitchen and living room, an array of sunbeds, and a pool where they are supposed to flirt in the day and play games in the evening.

The secret bedroom continues to be the personal privilege of couples, and the fire pit is the emotional backyard of recouplings.

The palette maintained by production designers was light and youthful and summer full, and design options were aimed at emphasizing light in the Mediterranean, and camera angles that capture not only intimacy but also spectacle.

Technology and lighting adjustments in the 2025 villa were to ensure that captured images during the day were more welcoming and that the evening effect was more like a movie without having to change the look of the programme.

A key figure of the promotion campaign has been host Sophie Monk, and her statements mimic the tone and intention behind the show.

She has made a point, in press teasers and interviews, to highlight the high energy of the new season, and the intimacy of the process of making the show, how it is close and almost communal.

She described the experience of working on the show as:



“It’s almost like a school camp going overseas together to make a show. I just love everything about this show. Everything. It means so much to me.”



In trailer spots and cast releases, she also teased a season with heightened drama and surprises, saying, “We’ve pushed it up a notch this year,” and promising more twists, which in practice includes format add-ons that have appeared in recent seasons, such as the separate hotel option introduced in earlier runs.

What viewers can expect from the villa setting on Love Island Australia 2025

The return to Mallorca has practical implications for how the show is produced and consumed.

Mallorca offers shorter windows for weather disruptions during the European summer months and easier access to European-based suppliers and technical crews; that has proved useful for staging surprise arrivals and for delivering post-production packages quickly to international broadcasters.

It also aligns Love Island Australia’s visual identity with other franchise editions that favour Mediterranean villas, helping the Australian edition remain instantly recognisable to international viewers while still featuring an Australian host and Australian cast.

Audiences can expect the usual Love Island rituals staged against Mallorca’s scenery: breakfast conversations at the kitchen island, daytime pool parties, late-night heart-to-heart chats on the terrace, and the combustive recoupling ceremonies at the fire pit.

The villa functions as both backdrop and character — its architecture and outdoor spaces provoke conversation and confrontation, and its layout deliberately encourages accidental encounters that fuel the show’s dramatic arcs.

For viewers, the Mediterranean setting restores the long golden evenings and terrace lounging that often shape the more reflective, romantic moments of each season.

Stay tuned for more updates.