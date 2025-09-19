Does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie have a release date yet? Details explored

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty via @thesummeriturnedpretty

While the waves at Cousins Beach may have crashed for the last time on our screens, fans are eager to watch how Belly Conklin's story rolls out further. However, The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has not been given a release date, although Prime Video made a shocking announcement about it on the very same day that the season 3 finale was aired on September 17, 2025.

Production had just begun at the time of the announcement, so a draft screenplay was already finished. Fans were already looking at perhaps a 2027 release.

Creator Jenny Han, who is writing and directing the film alongside Sarah Kucserka, said not to look for it in 2026, teasing that it will reveal the "big milestone" in Belly's life that the books were teasing.

The film is based on the books and the show left open, but it expands on the epilogue to have that emotional impact that defines the trilogy, exploring everything from Belly's love for her family to high school classes.

Beginning as a nostalgic YA adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty has expanded into a cultural phenomenon, with more than 25 million global viewers for Season 3 in just its opening week.

Han, the creator of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, lent her own summers to this story of first love, family secrets, and the pains of growing up.

The series stars Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), who is in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), against the backdrop of the friends' mothers and the Fisher family's legacy of the beach house.

From beach bonfires to heartbreak: Seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty unfold

Season 1 burst onto Prime Video like a summer storm, adapting Han's first book with eight sun-soaked episodes. Belly, on the cusp of 16, returns to Cousins Beach for her annual family getaway, only to find her childhood crush on Conrad igniting into something real.

It narrows down to the triangle of Jeremiah's not-so-casual crush, which pulls in Belly, between volleyball matches and debutante parties.

At the season's end, the audience is left at a heart-wrenching cliff-hanger when Conrad confesses his love to Belly and makes Belly face the reality of her own divided heart.

In Season 2, the stakes are raised following Susannah's diagnosis of cancer, which rocked the family. Belly is now in college and trying to move on with Jeremiah, but Conrad's shadow is plentiful.

Flashbacks reveal Susannah's final days, blending grief with stolen kisses and prom-night drama. The finale's engagement proposal from Jeremiah leaves fans divided—Team Conrad decried it as a rebound, while Team Jeremiah celebrated the "safer" choice.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: The Bonrad finale

The finale, "At Last," delivers catharsis amid global fan frenzy. Conrad surprises Belly at her apartment in Paris the night before her 22nd birthday.

After a night of awkward small talk turns into rooftop confessions, they ultimately consummate in a night of passion, restoring their once incandescent flame.

Following their near-breakup driven by unresolved hurt, they confess their love for one another, and Belly makes a definitive choice for Conrad.

Cut to Cousins Beach: Belly and Conrad stroll hand-in-hand into the summer house, her voiceover hinting at a joyful future.

Subplots wrap neatly, Jeremiah thrives as a TikTok chef with new flame Denise (Isabella Briggs); Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) commit to a San Francisco move; Laurel (Jackie Chung) finds peace with Adam (Tom Everett Scott).

Fans can expect the film to pick up post-finale, delivering Han's promised "gift"—likely Belly and Conrad's beach wedding from the books' epilogue, reimagined with Han's signature surprises for deeper nostalgia and closure.

Tung teases "unfinished business," hinting at how the couple navigates adulthood's realities, from career pulls to family ties, all while circling back to Cousins for that sunlit vow.

Priming fans for what's next, Jenny Han's end-credits note whispers,

"Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins."

Fans can watch all three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty available now on Prime Video.

