What did Pink say about Charlie Kirk? Backlash against singer mounts in wake of posts and alleged claims

Pink slammed online over alleged remarks about Charlie Kirk. (Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Pink, aka P!nk, born Alecia Beth Moore, has come under fire over her alleged remarks on Charlie Kirk's death. Raise Your Voice Loud, a fan page for the singer on Facebook, shared a link to an article on September 12, where the claim originated.

The link led to a website called Dnews, which posted a story on September 12, claiming P!nk supposedly called out the US flag hoisted at half-staff to honor Charlie Kirk. According to the site, P!nk wrote on social media:

"The fact that we lower the flag for some but not for murdered schoolchildren tells you everything you need to know"

There is no confirmation that the singer had actually shared these words online.

The fan page shared another link to a Dnews story on September 15, which claimed P!nk reposted a quote on her Instagram Stories that read:

"The next time someone brings up mourning Charlie Kirk to you, act as if you don't know who he is and ask them what is he known for. Ask what kind of things he talked about. Make them explain it. Make it awkward."

This claim also remains unconfirmed as to whether Pink had reposted this quote on Instagram.

TikToker @rigostarr posted a video on September 19, where he shared screenshots of P!nk's alleged posts about Charlie Kirk. However, the alleged remarks in these screenshots are inconsistent with P!nk's purported words as reported by Dnews. One of the screenshots shows the mother of two directly mentioning Kirk when questioning the half-staff US flag.

Oh here comes this dumb bitch @Pink saying some horrible things about Charlie. Let me sleep on this before I come for her and the rest of PedoWood pic.twitter.com/n2zyGXdSjO — RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) September 19, 2025

@rigostarr's video showcased another supposed quote by the singer:

"The fact that Trump is putting the flag at half staff for a white supremacist and never once lowered it for murdered school children tells you everything you need to kno."

Regardless, it remains unverified whether the singer called Kirk a "white supremacist".

A few other reposts by the singer were also shown in @rigostarr's video, which Pink had actually shared on her Instagram Stories. One of them was a reel about a funeral idea. The OP suggested the casket should be closed at a funeral and the organist should play the nursery rhyme "Pop Goes the Weasel" at the end of the service.

While the reel had no subtle jab at Charlie Kirk's death, @rigostarr perceived it as a mockery of Kirk. P!nk also reposted an image depicting a "medically accurate muscle chart".

The earliest existence of the image can be traced back to April 2018, a post by the Facebook page, Marin County Wellness. Many users across different social media platforms had reposted the image over the years.

The image showcased certain muscles on the human body humorously named as "traitor", "jacka**", "absolute f*ckwaffle", etc., and had no connection with Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Pink receives backlash over alleged posts about Charlie Kirk

​Several social media users were convinced P!nk had made those reposts and delivered the alleged remarks for Charlie Kirk. They began calling out the singer in the comment sections of her recent Instagram posts.

@rigostarr's video further fueled the situation.

"This is so disgusting! How big of a POS do you have to be to put this out. PINK should be sued for this", said an X user.

"Absolutely demonic. Pink is disgusting. These people are demons that walk among us", commented another.

Several others started calling for a boycott of P!nk and her music.

"Next up to be canceled Pink", wrote an X user.

"Time to cancel pink. Deleting all of her music", voiced another.

"I used to love@Pink. I will never buy anything from her again", remarked one more.

It is to be noted that these claims about P!nk making suggestive posts about Charlie Kirk's death lack credibility. There is no recorded proof of the Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker celebrating Kirk's death or encouraging others to do so.