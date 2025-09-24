Who is RigoStaRR? Real name and more as influencer calls for Pink to be cancelled over Charlie Kirk comments

RigoStaRR recently called out Pink for her alleged comments about Charlie Kirk (Image via X/RigoIrizarry)

Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, better known by her stage name Pink, has been under fire online for her alleged insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk. The controversy ignited a few days back, when a popular social media star, RigoStaRR, criticized the Trustfall singer-songwriter for her comments. The influencer further called upon his followers and others to cancel Pink.

RigoStaRR, whose real name is Rigo Irizarry, is well-known for his commentary-style content across different platforms. Irizarry is a Puerto Rican Latino from the South Bronx, New York City, who boasts over 247,000 followers on Instagram. At the same time, RigoStaRR also has more than 96.9K followers on X and a follower count of 146K on Facebook.

Irizarry’s TikTok account (@Rigostarrpr) seems to be deactivated currently. The influencer clarified a few days back that he will not post on the short-form video platform, claiming that his content has been flagged multiple times in the past. Despite his absence on TikTok, Irizarry has been actively posting on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

RigoStaRR recently called out Pink for her alleged social media posts targeting Charlie Kirk

Rigo Irizarry made headlines after his video targeting the Hurts 2B Human artist went viral across multiple platforms. RigoStaRR started his three-minute and 35-second-long clip by shutting down the naysayers. The content creator claimed that he is not making the video for the views:

“You might not like the truth, but I’ll never tell a lie. Let me start off by saying that I’m not doing this to be sensational. I’m not doing it to get clicks. I’m already getting the views, but if someone is this vile and disgusting, oh, I’m gonna call them out on it.”

In his video, Rigo showed the screenshots of insensitive remarks attributed to Pink. In one of her alleged Instagram posts, the singer criticized Trump's decision to keep the flags at half-mast in Kirk’s honor. She allegedly called Charlie a white supremacist. According to Distractify, the comment attributed to Pink read:

“The fact that Trump is putting the flag at half staff for a white supremacist and never once lowered it for murdered school children tells you everything you need to know”

She also allegedly shared some posts via her Instagram Stories, targeting Charlie Kirk, per the screenshots posted by RigoStaRR. The influencer called out Pink and asserted that the last thing Charlie Kirk was “was a white supremacist.”

He also labeled the singer as ignorant for making comments about not putting flags at half-staff for the victims of an armed attack at a school. Rigo highlighted how the White House honored the victims of a school shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, two weeks ago by keeping the flags half-staff.

RigoStaRR continued to criticize Pink for other posts and added:

“What’s crazy is that Charlie is leaving a legacy, ‘cause ever since his assassination there’s been 54,000 new chapters of Turning Point. What exactly are you gonna be known for, b****? You haven’t had a hit in years, and I don’t ever hear anybody saying, ‘Yo, play that Pink song,’ ‘cause that s*** is trash!”

He also accused Pink of glorifying the assassination of the late Turning Point USA founder:

“You’re glorifying Charlie’s murder. So, to all my followers out there, she wants to be petty, let’s be petty. Let her know exactly how you feel. And again, if you have any of her trash music downloaded. Delete that bulls***.”

Rigo concluded his video by calling upon others to cancel Pink, and described his form of cancel culture as “f*** around find out culture.”