What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 drop in the United States? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 via Instagram @ primevideo

Cousins Beach is back, and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, by Jenny Han, is here to provide pure drama again. Season 3 Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Prime Video this Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah - causing fans to have more trouble picking an "end game" member in their love triangle.

Prime Video's decision to release episode 8 at midnight PT this Wednesday stays in line with its release schedule for weekly drops, which serves the night owls and the early risers. For dedicated fans, it's more than scheduled viewing; it's a viewing ritual. Already, people on X are excited and planning "watch parties."

Episode eight is soon arriving as a crucial piece of the season, with the riveting cliffhanger of Conrad's raw confession of love in episode 7 making fans eager to see what happens next.

Emotions flare in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Episode 7 recap and what to expect in Episode 8

In Episode 7, the tension continued to build, which took on a different meaning when Conrad opened up to Belly on the beach, asking her to choose him, not Jeremiah. The episode explored Jeremiah's betrayal by Cabo, which affected his relationship with Belly. At the same time, Susannah's shadow remained very large as Laurel (Jackie Chung) was dealing with her grief. This 50-minute episode ended on a major cliffhanger and had fans feeling split about Belly's next move. Social media went into full meltdown debating the fate of the brothers, and #TeamConrad was trending.

Episode 8, clocking in at 53 minutes, promises a showdown. Will Belly confront Jeremiah about his past, or will Conrad’s plea sway her heart? Fans on X speculate a heated Fisher brothers clash, with wedding plans teetering. Expect raw emotion, fueled by Han’s signature storytelling, as Belly navigates love and loss. The early release time means U.S. fans can join global discussions, amplifying the show’s 13.8 billion TikTok views under #TheSummerITurnedPretty.

Where to stream episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Watch all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 streaming on Prime Video only. You can binge the first 7 episodes now, and then join the other episodes released weekly that will conclude on September 17, 2025.

