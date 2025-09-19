What is an FCC fine and how does it affect a broadcast company? What we know amid Brendan Carr's threat to ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show

Jimmy Kimmel (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was abruptly suspended hours after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr disapproved of his September 15, 2025, monologue.

For the unversed, Kimmel brought up Donald Trump's remarks on Charlie Kirk's passing, and stated that the President was supposedly not grieving like a friend. Instead, he mourned Kirk like a four-year-old.

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

On Wednesday, Brendan Carr appeared on Benny Johnson's podcast and criticized the host. Hours later, Walt Disney Co.'s ABC network announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended indefinitely.

Brendan Carr hinted at the podcast that if stations don't stop airing the show, the FCC could revoke ABC affiliate licenses.

He also called the host's monologue "sick" and shared that FCC could take action if Walt Disney Co.'s ABC network did not address the situation.

Some sources in the industry are speculating that after the government regulatory agency conducts an investigation, it could fine the broadcast company.

FCC fines are given to radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable stations that violate the agency's rules and regulations. The fine could range from thousands to millions of dollars.

In 2019, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was fined $395,000 for using the emergency alert system (EAS) tone in their comedic skit.

The regulatory agency claimed that the tone is for impending emergencies, and Kimmel's skit could have confused viewers.

A television news producer who does not work for ABC told CNN that the FCC's fine is a "terrifying circumstance" as it drives away advertisers.

The agency is also capable of revoking stations' licenses.

"There is no more terrifying circumstance for a broadcast entity than the threat of an FCC fine, or worse, that the agency could move to revoke the stations' broadcast licenses," they stated.

Nexstar, the ABC affiliate owner, claimed that Jimmy Kimmel's suspension was not due to the FCC's pressure

Variety reached out to Nexstar and asked if Brendan Carr's remarks were the cause of the late-night show's suspension.

Nexstar's chief communications officer, Gary Weitman, told the news outlet that the rumor was false.

Weitman stated that the ABC affiliate station owner preempted the show because the company's senior executive team decided to do so. Nexstar was not ordered by the FCC.

"The decision to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! was made unilaterally by the senior executive team at Nexstar, and they had no communication with the FCC or any government agency prior to making that decision," he stated.

According to Deadline's September 17, 2025, report, multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy Kimmel is allegedly refusing to offer an apology over his monologue.

Disney reached out to Kimmel and allegedly wanted to know how he was going to address the backlash. The sources stated that Jimmy Kimmel reportedly said that he would not apologize.

However, he would talk about it on Wednesday.

When the talk-show host was about to film an episode on Wednesday, he reportedly received a call from Dana Walden, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney and Walden, had decided to suspend the show by then.

Walden supposedly had a "businesslike and polite" conversation with Kimmel and let him know about the decision.

Jimmy Kimmel or his representative has not publicly addressed the suspension. Stay tuned for more updates.