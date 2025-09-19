Who was Boone Cutler? Tributes pour in as author, combat veteran and advocate passes away at 45

Boone Cutler's family members also served in the military in the past (Image via Getty)

Warfighter rights leader Boone Cutler, 45, has recently passed away. He was also active as an author and columnist at the same time, and gained recognition for his novel Voodoo in Sadr City, inspired by his experience in the Iraq War, as per IMDb.

While the cause of death has not been made official, Cutler’s death was announced through his official handle on X on September 19, 2025.

The post included a black-and-white photo of Boone Cutler, with the caption stating that he will be celebrated as a “proud, loyal, honest and humble warrior” who managed to achieve what he deserved with “reverence and honor.”

Notably, the tribute also reads:

“Valhalla calls my brothers and my sisters. Lo, there do I see the line of my people back to the beginning. Lo, they do call to me. They bid me take my place among them in the halls of Valhalla where thine enemies have been vanquished. Where the brave shall live forever. Nor shall we mourn but rejoice for those that have died the glorious death.”

Although the comments section of the post was flooded with tributes, it was restricted to those who were being followed by Boone on X.

However, netizens were spotted recalling Cutler’s contributions over the years, with one of them writing that Boone always responded to any question and was available to help everyone.

“I am so sad. Boone was always so kind to me, answering my questions and telling me to call him whenever. Knowing I will never be able to do that or hang out with him again is heartbreaking”, @havaldn stated .

Another user praised how Boone helped to save the lives of the veterans.

“Boone Cutler was an American Hero and Patriot! He saved countless veterans lives over the years with the Spartan Pledge! He will be severely missed. Until Valhalla Brother!!”, @maureen_bannon wrote .

An individual called Cutler a warrior, adding that his position cannot be replaced by anyone else.

“He taught many how to live and love and he always taught us how to learn new things in life. Simply an amazing Warrior and he is irreplaceable”, @GenFlynn commented on X .

A similar tribute was shared by another person.

“Boone Cutler was a friend and Patriot. We lost a great one today. Honor him and pray for his family. Rest well Boone, thank you for your service”, @hottamali02 said .

Boone Cutler was active in different fields throughout his career

The Epoch Times stated that Cutler’s message was an attempt to convince people to trust the Warfighter due to the ongoing political conditions. Cutler was known as the founder of the Spartan Pledge, which aimed to help veterans, and worked for REDCON-1 Music Group as a video producer and director.

Among Boone Cutler’s family members, his father and grandfather also served the country by joining the military.

While his family history and the Panama invasion in 1989 were an inspiration for Boone to become a part of the army, he even struggled with violent outbursts and suicidal thoughts emerging from certain prescription drugs.

While speaking to Coffee or Die magazine around six years ago, Boone said that he was 18 when he came to the Army Airborne Infantry.

He served as a PSYOP Team Sergeant in Iraq, following which he suffered from some orthopedic and traumatic brain injuries, and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Boone Cutler became a popular face for his talk radio show titled Tipping Point, which aired between 2011 and 2016. He was also invited to the VetXpo conference in Dallas in 2019.

Notably, his organization, The Spartan Pledge, was featured in different spots, including multiple ceremonies and the NASCAR vehicle.

During his time in the military, Boone Cutler was also a part of the 301st Tactical Psychological Operations Company.

His duty was to fight against insurgents, which also left him with a bad head trauma as a result of everyday combat missions.

According to IMDb, he was a spokesperson for the Warfighter Rights’ Movement and was appointed to the inter-agency council on veteran affairs.

He even formed the National Warfighter Symposium.