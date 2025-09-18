Who was Tayta Games and what happened to her? Cause of death explored as popular influencer passes away at 21

Tayta Games (Photo: YouTube/@TAYTAA)

Tayta Games, whose real name is La'tayvia Deshay Ransom, passed away on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Her twin brother and father confirmed the news on their Instagram and Facebook posts.

Tayta Games was a 21-year-old content creator. She had over 675,000 followers on TikTok, 470,000 subscribers on YouTube, and more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

She started making videos in 2022 and was known for her Minecraft and other gameplay content.

Last year, she announced via YouTube community posts that she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Ransom's father shared in his Facebook post that the cancer spread to her liver, and she passed away nine days before her 22nd birthday.

The YouTuber's brother made a tribute post on Instagram, adding pictures and videos of Ransom. He talked about her dream of going viral and achieving it, as well as her love for her fans.

"You been battling this man-made bs funky shit for too long. You believe in me and Drey from the start, no matter WHAT. I know you looking at us right now, thru the ancestral plane, and finally astral projecting like you always wanted but I'm not gon QUIT ykt, imma keep going. You seen our abilities, you always spoke about going viral, and manifested that like nothing," he wrote.

Tayta Games' brothers uploaded a YouTube video discussing her death

On Thursday, La'tayvia Deshay Ransom's two brothers released a video on her channel, announcing her passing. The video began with her empty gaming chair.

Then her brothers talked about her chemotherapy and her goals in life.

He shared that Ransom had dreams that she could not fulfill. However, she achieved her dream of being a big content creator. He showed her YouTube plaque and noted that she had more coming.

Her brothers then talked about her talents, as they showed the painting in Tayta Games' bedroom, saying that she made all of them.

Her brother also shared that Ransom managed his TikTok and YouTube accounts along with hers.

Calling Tayta his mentor, her brother, Drey, noted that she did all that without being told, as she was trying to help him grow an audience.

Then they shared that doctors "failed" their sister, and the last time they saw her at the hospital, she could not move or talk.

He also stated that before being admitted to the hospital, Tayta Games underwent holistic treatment.

When she went for a checkup at the hospital, the doctors supposedly made decisions on her behalf and started discussing chemotherapy, without even asking if she wanted it.

Her brother then shared a conversation he had with Ransom. He said that during her second chemo session, she mentioned aches, and her body was hurting.

He claimed that the chemotherapy was "poison," and when Tayta Games was on the holistic route, she allegedly recovered a lot from cancer.

The influencer's brother told viewers who aspire to be doctors or nurses in the future that they should prioritize patients over money.

Tayta Games' last video, a Minecraft gameplay, was uploaded in March 2025.