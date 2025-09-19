Who went home on Love Island Games season 2 episode 3? Details explored

Josh and Charlie from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

The third episode of Love Island Games season 2 ended with Charlie Georgios being eliminated. After the challenges and recoupling, Charlie remained single and vulnerable, which placed him at risk of being dumped from the villa. The Islanders voted to determine who would leave, and Charlie received the fewest votes.

As a result, Charlie Georgios became the first contestant eliminated this season. The episode also introduced returning Islanders Justine Ndiba and Johnny Middlebrooks, whose arrivals affected the challenges and recoupling decisions.

Love Island Games season 2 episode 3 elimination and results

Who went home on Love Island Games season 2 episode 3?

Charlie Georgios was the contestant sent home in episode 3 of Love Island Games season 2. His journey to being sent off began with the unfortunate pairing alongside Justine Ndiba, facing off against Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell.

After scoring the win, Nicola and Isaiah not only left Charlie without a partner but also in a weak spot.

At that moment in the game, being single, he was at risk of being voted off as the Islanders had the power to choose who would stay or leave.

Charlie was the least supported during the vote, as a result of which he was sent home. His exit closed the episode as the first official dumping of the season.

What happened during the challenges and recoupling?

The third episode of Love Island Games season 2 featured two challenges that directly influenced the standings within the villa.

The first challenge placed Justine Ndiba and Charlie Georgios against Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell.

Nicola and Isaiah came out as winners, which left Charlie vulnerable. The second challenge saw Andreina Santos-Marte compete with Johnny Middlebrooks against Garbi Denteh and Kendall Washington.

Andreina and Johnny won the round, and following this, Andreina gave her heartbreak necklace to Kendall, which placed him in the vulnerable category.

The outcomes of these competitions had a direct effect on the recoupling decisions that followed.

During recoupling, the Islanders reorganized into new pairs. Andreina Santos-Marte coupled up with Johnny Middlebrooks, Andrea Carmona paired with Josh Goldstein, and Lucinda Strafford chose Tyrique Hyde.

Garbi Denteh remained with Kendall Washington, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr stayed with Isaiah Campbell, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray partnered with Christopher “Chris” Seeley, and Solene Favreau paired with Mert Okatan.

These decisions meant that Justine Ndiba was left single at the end of the process.

With Charlie also remaining single, the stage was set for the elimination vote that led to his exit.

Who remains in the game after episode 3?

The lineup of Islanders following the conclusion of episode 3 consisted of both original cast members and the two newly introduced bombshells.

Justine Ndiba remained single after the recoupling, while Kendall Washington was still in a vulnerable position as a result of Andreina Santos-Marte passing her necklace to him.

The Islanders still competing in Love Island Games season 2 included Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos-Marte, Christopher “Chris” Seeley, Garbi Denteh, Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Johnny Middlebrooks, and Justine Ndiba.

The lineup also featured Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, Kendall Washington, Lucinda Strafford, Mert Okatan, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Solene Favreau, and Tyrique Hyde.

With Charlie Georgios eliminated, the game proceeded with fifteen Islanders remaining in the villa.

The episode concluded with the recoupling settled, the vulnerable positions established, and the first dumping of the season completed.

