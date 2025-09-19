Is the Simone Biles Charlie Kirk blog post real? 'National disgrace' comment claim debunked

Simone Biles of Team United States. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles is making headlines as a viral Facebook post claimed she seemingly responded to Charlie Kirk's remarks after he passed away. The page, The World Daily, shared on Thursday that Biles allegedly made a "raw" and "emotional" blog post, detailing her mental state after Kirk called her a "sociopath" and a "shame to the country."

The Facebook user claimed that Simone Biles' alleged "courageous and necessary clapback" stated that Charlie Kirk's comments reportedly caused her and her family "lasting damage."

The post went viral, garnering over 130,000 reactions and 22,000 comments.

The page added a link to an article that discussed Biles' alleged blog post, which claimed her family went through "sleepless nights" and became a "pariah" in society.

"While the full text is still being dissected, its essence is clear. It is not a political screed but a deeply personal testimony. Biles reportedly offers an unflinching look at the emotional devastation she endured during that period. She doesn’t just speak of abstract pressure; she allegedly details the specific, lasting damage that Kirk’s public condemnation caused," the article stated.

The Facebook post is fake, as Simone Biles did not write any blog post about Charlie Kirk. She has not publicly addressed his assassination either. The page, The World Daily, is known for frequently making satirical posts.

More details on Charlie Kirk's comments on Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles stepped down from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics finals due to mental health struggles. She told the media that she was not having "as much fun" as she hoped for.

She noted that she wanted to get home safely and not be injured on a stretcher. Biles shared that therapy and medicine helped her.

However, Simone Biles discussed her thoughts with her coaches, and they supported her decision to withdraw.

The US gymnastics team ended up winning the silver medal at the finals, losing to Russia.

"I don't know if it's age, and I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun. This Olympic Games I wanted it to be for myself but I came in and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. It hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people," the athlete said.

Charlie Kirk read the statement on his podcast and bashed Simone Biles, calling her "weak," "selfish," "immature," and the country's "shame."

The political commentator stated that she should have been able to handle the pressure as she was representing her country.

He also noted that by withdrawing, she handed the gold medal to the Russian team.

"We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles. If she's got all these mental health problems, don't show up. She's an incredible athlete, of course she's an incredible athlete, I'm not saying that, she's probably the greatest gymnast of all time. She's also very selfish, she's immature and she's a shame to the country," Kirk stated.

In other news, Charlie Kirk passed away after being fatally shot on September 10, 2025. His memorial service will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025.