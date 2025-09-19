"Looks like emotional cheating" - Big Brother season 27 star Keanu comments on Vince and Morgan's relationship

Big Brother 27 is garnering attention for all the right reasons. Houseguest Vince Parano is raising romantic speculations with Morgan Pope. The alleged showmance is coming under criticism as Vince already has a girlfriend of seven years. However, viewers are seeing the growing closeness between Vince and Morgan, and so are all the other houseguests.

Ashley, however, was quick to say, "That man has a girlfriend," while talking about Vince's longtime girlfriend, Kelsey. The two have been sleeping in the same bed, sharing long hugs and back and arm rubbing.

For the last few weeks of season 27, fans and other houseguests cannot help but notice the growing closeness between Vince and Morgan.

Keanu Soto recently took a dig at the alleged showmance as he said,

"Looks like emotional cheating"

Big Brother 27 player Keanu Soto takes a dig at Vince and Morgan

It seems like Keanu Soto could not hold back after witnessing one of Vince and Morgan’s long embraces. In a confessional video, Keanu opened up about it, saying,

“The optics don’t look very good. To me, it looks like emotional cheating”

It seems like Soto is not the only one who feels that way, as Ava Pearl has called the alleged showmance “ a little suspicious”.

Even Kelly Jorgensen has admitted that she would have been “pissed” if she were Vince’s girlfriend and watching him from home.

Big Brother’s favourite robot, Zingbot, also seemingly had an interesting take on Vince and Morgan, as Zingbot said,

“Morgan, what do you call someone who lights up when Vince answers the room, gives him long, passionate hugs and warm, affectionate cuddles? His girlfriend,”

Vince Panaro opens up about alleged showmance with Morgan

In one of the confessional videos, Vince has stated that his equation with Morgan is nothing but “100 per cent platonic”; he further explained,

“I just hope America doesn’t think that either of us are doing anything unethical. It’s on camera 24/7, so it’s not like I’m trying to do anything sneaky.”

Morgan seemingly had similar statements about her alleged closeness with Vince.

Morgan explained that they are strictly friends and that she is not his girlfriend, nor does she want to be Vince’s girlfriend.

This comes right after a subsequent conversation that happened between Vince and Keanu, and Morgan chimed in by saying that she has done everything to be “respectful” of Vince’s relationship, while further pointing out that it would be different if she were trying to hold his hand or rub his back.

However, Keanu soon retorted by saying that Morgan did rub Vince’s back. Morgan has said that if she is acting like Vince's girlfriend, then she is acting like "the whole house's girlfriend", to which Vince said,

“You’re just the house wife, you’re the girlfriend of the season,” Vince replied. “And a damn good one at that, might I say. Everyone loves you!”

Catch all the new episodes of Big Brother season 27 exclusively on CBS and Paramount+ on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream the episodes the day after they air on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.