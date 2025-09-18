The Summer I Turned Pretty movie confirmed: What fans can expect since the season 3 finale has ended

Cousins Beach isn’t fading into the sunset just yet. On September 17, 2025, Prime Video announced a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, hours after the season 3 finale aired, thrilling fans with Belly and Conrad posing at a Paris red-carpet event. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, the series has captivated millions with Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s journey through love and loss.

The finale saw Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris, but fans craved more, particularly the wedding arc from We’ll Always Have Summer. Han told in an Amazon MGM Studios press release-

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,”

Written and directed by Han, with co-writer Sarah Kucserka, the film promises to conclude Belly’s story with Conrad. With Lola Tung and Christopher Briney returning, and Season 3 drawing 25 million viewers in its first week, as per Prime Video, the movie is poised to be a global event.

What fans can expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty movie

The movie will likely focus on Belly and Conrad’s relationship, following their season 3 reunion in Paris. Fans anticipate that it will show the next milestone, which is likely the wedding from We’ll Always Have Summer, set at Cousins Beach. It is also speculated that it will be a rom-com centred movied based on their future, possibly exploring a “Christmas in Paris” scrapbook seen in the finale.

The film could depict Belly planning her nuptials with Conrad, with nostalgic beach visuals and emotional montages. Jeremiah’s culinary career in Boston or his budding romance, as shown in season 3, might also feature. Tung and Briney are confirmed to return, with others like Casalegno, Chung, and Spencer are also expected to be seen.

No release date is set, but Deadline reports production may start late 2025, eyeing a 2026 premiere. Han’s direction and Prime Video’s support, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere" (said executives Courtenay Valenti and Vernon Sanders), promising a heartfelt conclusion.

All about The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jenny Han's beloved trilogy - which comprises the stories The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It's Not Summer Without You (2010), and We'll Always Have Summer (2011) - recounts the summer escapades of Belly Conklin as she copes emotionally with an evolving love triangle while staying with her family at Cousins Beach, with the summer eventually revolving around the brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. The Prime Video series, which debuted in 2022, captures the emotions of Belly very effectively through the performance of Lola Tung as Belly.

Christopher Briney plays the brooding Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno is charming as Jeremiah. Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), and Rain Spencer (Taylor) fill out Belly’s close friends' cast, but there has been no official statement that the actors will reprise their roles for the films, although it is certainly likely. Hans, as per a LA interview, will surely surprise fans, giving them a taste of the unknown. However an ending filled with happiness, love and heart is expected worldwide.

Jenny Han, co-showrunning with Sarah Kucserka, will write and direct the movie in her directorial debut. Season 3 diverged from the books but left the wedding arc from We’ll Always Have Summer, where Belly marries her chosen Fisher brother, unexplored, setting the stage for the film. Han’s handwritten note in the finale’s credits, saying, “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins,” hinted at more to come.

All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming on Prime Video. The movie, expected in 2026, will premiere on Prime Video, with potential for a theatrical release.

Stay tuned for more such updates!