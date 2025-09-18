Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 19 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Cat, EJ, Xander and Sarah on Days of Our Lives

Battle lines are drawn as the oldest warring families of Days of Our Lives are brandishing their weapons again. As Tony makes his move against the Kiriakis brothers, Xander must organize his life. As such, besides getting Philip to his side, the Titan CEO will also move to get back with Sarah. Elsewhere, EJ may be getting too involved with his secretary as Cat tries to keep her mission going.

The past weeks on Days of Our Lives saw baby Tesoro’s arc playing out as Brady suspected that this was Tate’s baby. As such, Brady suggested a DNA test and Steve got Rafe to provide the samples. Meanwhile, Chanel zeroed in on Tesoro, wanting to adopt him.

At the same time, Javi lamented eventually losing Tesoro to adoption. On Leo’s query, Javi told him his sad past with baby Solana. Elsewhere, Tate missed the opportunity of cornering Sophia about the baby’s adoptive parents. Meanwhile, Xander and Philip attended Victoria’s birthday celebration where Philip insisted to Sarah that Xander was not his assaulter.

Elsewhere, Tony bungled Alex and Stephanie’s press conference by announcing a legal move on the Titan-DiMera merger. At the same time, the long-running Peacock soap witnessed Gabi trying to cover her tracks.

Days of Our Lives: Xander fights for his company and love

Recently, Tony announced his decision to challenge the Titan-DiMera merger brought on when EJ was in a coma after being shot. As such, Xander and Philip are scrambling to solve their mess. After firing Alex, the Kiriakis brothers must step up their plan of legalizing the co-CEO holding officially.

Meanwhile, after Philip’s repeated insistence on clearing Xander, Sarah believes that her husband is blameless. As such, she is contrite and wants to get her family back together. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest the former spouses will try to fix their marriage. However, Sarah is blindsided and Xander will try to keep the truth hidden for as long as possible.

Days of Our Lives: Cat’s EJ-mission gets complicated

Cat’s current job as EJ’s assistant gives her insight into the DiMera villain. While she is trying to get all intel to pass on to Rafe, EJ is feeding her fake intel. Moreover, he will tend to light-heartedly flirt with her in the upcoming episodes. As Cat reports this back to Rafe, the latter will encourage her to get closer with EJ and respond to his flirting. This is likely to jeopardize her budding romance with Chad.

Moreover, Cat may stumble upon the hidden sides of EJ. As she gets to know him further, she may find him charming and misunderstood. As Cat gets closer to EJ, Chad may pick up cues that their bond is not all professional. As such, Days of Our Lives fans may see a friction coming up between the DiMera brothers.

Days of Our Lives: Chad has a task for his son

Thomas and Chad will likely discuss cousin Rachel in the upcoming episodes. Chad may ask his son to observe Rachel’s behavior whenever they are around. He may further urge the child to report any odd conduct or actions back to him.

Thomas may consider this morally wrong. However, Chad may put the child’s discomfort to rest by pointing out that they were looking out for Rachel’s safety as she may be inadvertently involved in something dangerous. As such, the Days of Our Lives' plot will see Thomas monitoring Rachel at school.

The other story arc to shake up Salem involves baby Tesoro’s paternity test results. The results will likely not be what Brady and Steve expect. This will turn the arc into a new direction.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to catch Tesoro’s paternity result and Cat’s dilemma about her mission.