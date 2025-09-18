What role did Kyle Robert Brandt play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Kyle Brandt who portrayed Philip Kiriakis on DOOLs (Image via NBC Network)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Kyle Robert Brandt portrayed the character of Philip Kiriakis from 2003 to 2006. The character of Philip Kiriakis was introduced in 1998 by Shane Nicholas. Over the years, quite a few actors stepped into the character. However, most recently, the character is being portrayed by John-Paul Lavoisier, who stepped into the role of Phlip Kirikis in 2015.

Philip Kiriakis has always been a central figure on the show, and being a Kiriakis, his life was constantly at the center of major storylines. This was true for his professional ventures as well as his complicated relationships with the other characters on Days of Our Lives.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Philip Kiriakis from Days of Our Lives

Philip Kiriakis is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. It was introduced in 1998 as a high school student. During the character’s initial years, he was not a part of any major storyline, and his appearance remained short as he soon left Salem to join the military.

Further, as Philip Kiriakis returned to Salem on Days of Our Lives, he grew closer to Belle Black. The couple also got engaged before he was summoned for his duty in Iraq. During his time of duty, a shocking tragedy happened that changed his life. The character lost his leg.

Furthermore, when he returned, he found out Belle was pregnant. Initially, he thought he was the father, but in a paternity test, it was confirmed that Shawn Brady was the father of Belle’s child, leaving him heartbroken.

After learning about this shocking news of Belle being pregnant with Shawn’s child, he distracted himself by indulging in work. He later became the CEO of Titan Industries, his family-owned company. As soon as he became the CEO of Titan, the feud between the rival family, the DiMeras, escalated. He further got entangled in a relationship with Stephanie Johnson.

Later, a shocking incident took place when Stephanie was dragged into a business feud between the DiMera and the Kiriakis, and she was abducted. This incident left her stunned, though she was rescued by Philip Kiriakis, and eventually she broke things off with him.

Recently on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie is now involved with Philip’s brother, Alex Kiriakis. On the other hand, Philip is now the Co-CEO of Titan alongside his brother, Xander Kiriakis.

All about Kyle Robert Brandt

Kyke Robert Brandtt is a famous American actor, host, and producer who was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, United States, on January 24, 1979. The actor has a degree in English from Princeton University, and he was also on the football team in his university years. In 2010, Kyle married Brooke Kopanski on September 18, 2010, and they also have two kids together.

Kyle Brandt is widely recognized for two things: his acting role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and for hosting The Kyle Brandt Football Experience in 2018. He's also an Emmy winner, having won a Sports Emmy in 2023 for his work on NFL 360: Who If Not Us.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

