Did Denise Lewis split from husband Steve Finan? Olympic champion shares candid statement on her 17-year marriage

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Denise Lewis receives the MOBO Paving The Way Award during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Denise Lewis has split from her husband Steve Finan after 17 years of marriage. The 53-year-old Olympic gold medalist and television personality took to Instagram on November 4, 2025, to share the news.

She revealed that she has been estranged from music mogul Finan since 2023, adding that the decision was made amicably:

"After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple. This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together."

Lewis added that she and Finan remain grateful for the almost two decades they spent together and their children.

“Our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship,” Denise Lewis states in an Instagram post announcing split from Steve Finan

In her November 4, 2025, post announcing her separation from husband, Lewis, who is the President of the Commonwealth Games England, expressed that her focus is on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with her former spouse;

"We value the kindness and support from our family and friends over the last two years, and our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship and focusing on the well-being of those we care about most."

She asked for privacy during this period.

Lewis and Finan met in 2000 at the Brit Awards. The sports icon and music executive began dating after the former split from Belgian sprinter Patrick Stevens.

In 2006, Denise spoke about how they started dating:

“I was still with Patrick when I first met Steve, then we met again more recently, and it was sort of love at second sight.”

The Mail on Sunday reported in November 2024 that the Olympic medalist had split from her husband, alleging that Finan Steve, who was late Liam Payne’s manager for seven years, had moved out of the couple’s home in Buckinghamshire.

A source for the publication claimed:

‘It’s such a shame because they are both lovely people and were always thought of as a wonderful couple. Despite trying to make it work, Steve and Denise just found themselves drifting apart from one another. ‘In the end, they decided that breaking up was probably the most sensible thing to do.’

The news outlet reported that the heptathlete was without her ring during her stint as a pundit for the BBC’s Olympic Games coverage in summer 2024.

The couple had also reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dame Dennis and Steve Finan have three sons: Ryan, Kane, and Troy.