Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle performs Paso Doble on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (Image via ABC)

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed Paso Doble on the hit Bon Jovi track, Livin’ on a Prayer.” During the rehearsals, dancing pro Val stated how Alix has been “so focused" that he is confident that the duo can remain at the top of the scoreboard.

Other pairs also displayed impressive performances on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. Alix and Val got a score of 39.

The social media star admitted that Val really pushed her, and their efforts have paid off as they got them to the top of the leaderboard.

During one of the early rehearsals, Earle was seen stumbling and falling into a half split. As Earle stumbled and was struggling to get up, Chmerkovskiy could be seen coming towards Earle.

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle received a video message from Jon Bon Jovi

Alix Earle received a special video message from none other than the pop star Jon Bon Jovi himself. In a recorded clip, Bon Jovi was seen saying,

“Thank you very much for dancing to "Livin' on a Prayer," he said in a recorded clip. "Wishing you all the very best, we'll be watching!"

Judge Bruno called earlier a "Paso Doble bombshell," while calling her “sexy as hell” The judge further told Val,

“Be careful, she's almost too hot to handle."

Carrie Ann was also quite impressed as she told Alix that she is in her "fierce girl era" while pointing out how she has managed to set the standard for the technique of dance.

Derek Hough was also impressed, as he said,

“Pure Paso Power! It was amazing!" He called her a "rock and roll goddess."

Guest judge Flavor Flav also praised the performance while saying how the timing was great. As the three judges gave the duo a 10, the guest judge, Flavor Flav, gave them a 9.

Alix Earle opens up about her family situation

In an interview with E! News, the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about her family situation and how it was a bit messy at one time.

The television personality talked about her father, Thomas "TJ" Earle's affair with her now-stepmom, Ashley Dupré. Earle revealed how she heard all kinds of commentary from people.

“So the then-fourth grader pulled out her iPad. "I'm Googling my family and all of a sudden, I see that the past two years of my life had been a lie."

Earle admitted how her world crashed down in that moment, while further adding,

"We were introduced to her, which was super weird," Alix explained. "And I was told that I had to be respectful to this woman and we had to be nice to her. I wanted to rip her head off. It was very weird because I felt like I was a 10-year-old having to be more mature than someone 20, 30 years older than me."

However, Alix later told Elle that it was all in the past. She said,

“Whatever's happened in the past, we've all gotten past it as a family."

