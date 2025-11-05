Dancing with the Stars' Andy Richter recalls the different ways people commented on his body amid weight loss

Andy Richter (Image Via Getty)

Andy Richter, best known as the long-time sidekick on Conan and now a competitor on Dancing with the Stars, is opening up about his body image and the different words people used when describing his weight.

The 59-year-old comedian told listeners on his podcast The Three Questions with Andy Richter that he realized early on in his career just how many ways there are to call someone “fat.”

He said being described as “cherubic,” “rotund” and other labels felt jarring.

He explained that being under public scrutiny meant his body was often a topic before his talent even came into focus.

When asked about joining Dancing with the Stars, Andy admitted he didn’t expect his body or fitness to become part of the story, but they did.

He said the show pushed him into gym time, into cardio, and into stretching just to keep up.

Because of that, he says he feels “more alive” and better physically than he did earlier.

Through all this, Andy reflected that while he used comedy to cope, joking about “skinny and fatty” as a trope, there was a serious side too.

The labels people had placed on his body weighed on him, even as he pursued new goals.

Now that he’s publicly sharing his process, he hopes it helps others feel less alone in how someone’s body becomes a subject of public commentary.

The deeper story: Andy Richter’s weight journey

Andy’s path with weight and public image has many layers.

He began his TV career in the early 1990s and noted that the first thing he noticed was how people often discussed his body more than his work.

On the podcast, he said,

“I didn’t know there were so many ways to call someone fat.”

That handling of his body image stayed with him.

His decision to join Dancing with the Stars wasn’t originally about losing weight.

He said he wanted to “get moving” and do something different.

The show required physical work like rehearsals, cardio and stretching, and it changed how he felt about his body.

According to media reports, Andy has lost a noticeable amount of weight during the competition.

In one interview, he said:

“I feel like a better person now. I feel more alive.”

He also touched on how comedy helped him cope.

He used jokes about being “fat” or “skinny” as a way to control the narrative.

Yet behind the jokes, there was pain.

The commentary on his body wasn’t just casual banter; it was constant.

Now, he is more open about how those words affected him.

His sharing comes at a time when body image and public pressure are big topics in entertainment.

Andy is doing more than compete.

He’s speaking up about how being judged on looks is still a heavy burden, even for someone used to the spotlight.

Andy also shared that his Dancing with the Stars journey taught him self-discipline beyond just fitness.

He said daily rehearsals with his pro partner pushed him mentally as much as physically.

“I’m not a natural dancer, but I show up every day and try,” he admitted.

The comedian revealed that his goal isn’t to have a “perfect body” but to feel strong and confident in his own skin.

He added that hearing supportive messages from fans who relate to his story has been deeply moving.

“It reminds me that people see more than my size they see effort and heart,” Andy said.

Stay tuned for more updates.