Who is Turkish freestyle wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit on Physical: Asia? Details explored

Turkish wrestler and Physical: Asia contestant Yasemin Adar Yiğit (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia premiered on Netflix, featuring eight teams representing eight different countries competing against one another for national pride by winning challenges that test strength, agility and endurance.

Team Turkey, which is shining on the show with elite athletes and stars, including Captain Recep Kara, a wrestling champion, along with karate Olympian Ali Sofuoglu, Anil Berk Baki, athlete Nefise Karate, rower Ogeday Grisken, and wrestling champion Yasemin Adar Yiğit.

Yasemin Adar Yiğit is a retired freestyle wrestler and a World and European champion, competing in the 76 kg division. She was a world champion twice, in 2017 and 2022, and a European champion seven times, in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

She is also an Olympian, winning a bronze medal in the women's 76 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Everything about Team Turkey's Physical: Asia contestant Yasemin Adar Yiğit