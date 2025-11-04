Is Troian Bellisario pregnant again? 'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams shares heartfelt announcement

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J Adams are expecting their third child. The Suits actor shared the news on Instagram on November 4, 2025, with a black and white photo of the Pretty Little Liars alum Bellisario cradling her baby bump.



Adams addressed his unborn child in his heartfelt post:

“We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t [know] what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first,”

He added:

"We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it. We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them. We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time.”

He concluded by acknowledging that while he didn’t know what the future holds for his unborn child, he was sure that he and Bellisario want nothing more than to be its parents.

Patrick J Adams and Troian relationship timeline explored as they expect their third child together

The actors met on a play set in 2009 and began dating. They landed leading roles in two hit series, Suits and Pretty Little Liars. They broke up briefly and got back together again.

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship while filming these shows for seven seasons.

They eventually tied the knot on December 10, 2016, in front of 200 family and friends who had celebrated the weekend in luxury camping tents.

The wedding activities tagged #fortday2016 were an ode to the couple’s pillow fort tradition.

Bellisario described the wedding activities in an Instagram post:

“We decided to make the biggest fort we could dream of and we asked all our friends and family to come into it," she wrote of their camping-themed wedding. "Tents and talent shows. Food trucks and fires. Kids screamed, 'I love fort day!' before jumping into the pool. I can't believe something small between friends could be accepted and embraced by so many people who mean so much to us."

Adams and Bellisario welcomed their first daughter, Aurora, on October 4, 2018. In June 2021, they shared the news of their second daughter’s birth.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.