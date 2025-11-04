Dancing With the Stars season 34 Week 8 recap: Couples shake up the Ballroom on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night as fans vote live

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

On the Week 8 episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 34, which aired on November 4, 2025, the remaining eight celebrity contestants returned to the ballroom for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Each pair performed two dances: an unlearned routine with their professional partner and a freestyle team dance.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and guest Flavor Flav combined their scores with live audience votes to decide who advanced and who was eliminated at the end of Week 8.

Week 8 highlights of Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night performances

Dylan Efron introduced the night by playing jive after Elton John song I am Still Standing. Inaba and Tonioli, Hough and Flavor Flav, rated Efron 9s and 10 respectively, making a 36 out of 40 points.

The paso doble of Bon Jovi, Livin' on a Prayer, was performed by Alix Earle. Flavor Flav rated the routine 9 and the rest of the judges rated it 10 out of 10 all-round, scoring 39 out of 40.

Andy Richter danced a modern dance to God Only Knows by the Beach boys. Inaba, Hough and Tonioli marked Richter 7s and Flavor Flav gave him 9/40.

Whitney Leavitt performed a paso doble to No More Tears by Ozzy Osbourne. Inaba and the other judges rated Leavitt 9 and 10s respectively, respectively a total of 39 out of 40.

Danielle Fiske danced to Aerosmith Dream On. Fiske had a score of 34 out of 40 on 9s given by Inaba and Flavor Flav and 8 out of 40 on Hough and Tonioli.

Elaine Hendrix was back after being absent last week with an ankle injury, and interpreted a Viennese waltz to What the World Needs Now Is Love. Hendrix received 9s, and 10, respectively, on the scale of 40, with Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli, and Flavor Flav.

Jordan Chiles gave a jazz performance of River Deep - Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner. Chiles scored 10s on the scale with Inaba and Flavor Flav and 9s with Hough and Tonioli, the total of which was 38 out of 40.

Robert Irwin ended the first round with a paso doble to the Icky Thump by the White Stripes. Inaba and Hough gave Irwin 9s each, and Flavor Flav and Tonioli gave him 10s, with a 38/40 total.

Team dances and leaderboard results

At the competition Fiske, Leavitt, Chiles and Efron were the winners in the team round in which Alfonso Ribeiro played as Team Chicago.

Their freestyle was spectacular to the audiences; the judges rated them 10/10 and, therefore, achieved a perfect 40/40.

Team Kool followed and they were Earle, Irwin, Richter, and Hendrix dancing with Julianne Hough.

They were giving 9s Inaba and Tonioli, Hough and Flavor Flav were giving 10s. That put Team Kool at 38 out of 40.

The two rounds added, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were the top scoreers of 79 of 80.

Immediately behind them, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa had 78, and with Alix Earle, Valentin Chmerkovskiy they scored 77.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson along with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach scored 76.

Alan Bersten, Elaine Hendrix 75. Danielle Fiske and Pasha Kashkov had 74 and Andy Richter, and Emma Slater, closed the show with 68.

Week 8 elimination

At the end of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, the live fan votes were tallied with judges’ scores to determine the elimination.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, Andy Richter advanced to the next round.

Danielle Fishel was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Week 8.

Stay tuned for more updates.