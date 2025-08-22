Who is Blake in The Summer I Turned Pretty? All about Carlson Blyskal's character in the series

Carson Blyskal as Blake in Summer I Turned Pretty via Instagram

The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime Video series based on Jenny Han’s trilogy, has drawn viewers in with its bittersweet tale of love, friendship and summers at Cousins Beach. One can experience happiness, sadness and nostalgia simultaneously while watching it.

The series takes you through Isabel "Belly" Conklin's (Lola Tung) awkward love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) . With Season 3, released July 16, 2025, comes a new character, Blake, played by newcomer Carson Blyskal. But who is Blake, and why is everyone talking about this new character?

Blake bursts onto the scene in Season 3, Episode 7, "Last Hurrah" as a guest at Jeremiah’s bachelor party just as wedding plans for him and Belly are ramping up; unlike most of the characters, Blake does not appear in Han’s books so their introduction is a bold choice on the part of the show’s writers.

We get another extra layer of the Fisher brothers' narrative through Blake, given as Jeremiah's ex-boyfriend, and this also continues to strengthen the bisexual identity that was previously established in Season 1. Carson Blyskal, a 21-year-old actor from Trenton, New Jersey, performed Blake with a quiet, methodical intensity that will resonate with the viewing audience.

Blake’s role in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Blake being around isn’t just the character’s brief appearance on a TV show. The first time we see the character's introduction is in Season 2, Episode 5, when Jeremiah mentions in passing that he went to homecoming with Blake. Blake's presence in Season 3, Episode 7, feels like a treat for dedicated viewers.

Just by virtue of having Blake present at the bachelor party adds tension to the scene. It's even more tense when Blake's comments later spur on a conversation -- although it appeared accidental -- that leads to a discussion of Jeremiah's Cabo fling with Lacie. This possibility of explosive content ignites a chain reaction that leads to Conrad's emotional breakdown to Belly, which profoundly impacts the future of the wedding. So far, Blake is not only serving potential drama but also might rekindle his relationship with Jeremiah.



Some fans believe Blake's character purpose is meant to create a juxtaposition to Belly's lack of jealousy. Others speculate that perhaps episode 8, which drops August 27, 2025, might reveal further hints that Blake and Jeremiah had unresolved feelings. Blake appears to escalate the validity of its existence.

Carson Blyskal: A rising star

Blyskal is making a name for himself in Hollywood after starting in community theatre. He had a couple of supporting roles in NBC’s Found (2023) and FX’s English Teacher (2024), in addition to roles in a few short films, including The Library at the End of the Universe. Now with projects such as Capsized and Long Drive to Yadkin on the way, Blyskal's career appears to be trending up.

You can catch glimpses of his career journey on his Instagram (@carsonblyskal), where he built up a small, yet growing following after The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes being released weekly.