14-year-old Vinya Chhabra wows coaches, joins Team Reba on The Voice

The Voice judge Reba McEntire (Image via Getty)

On October 6, 2025, The Voice continued the blind auditions for Season 28. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé looked for new singers to join their teams.

With only a few slots left, each performance was important. Many singers performed well, and several earned four-chair turns. Some singers, however, did not get any turns.

One of the main highlights of the night was 14-year-old Vinya Chhabra from East Brunswick, New Jersey. She sang Ironic by Alanis Morissette and impressed the coaches with her clear voice and calm stage presence.

Even though she is young, Vinya sang with control and confidence. She turned chairs from Reba, Michael, and Snoop.

The coaches praised her for her voice and focus. They said she showed strong talent and could go far in the competition.

In the end, Vinya chose Team Reba, becoming one of the youngest singers on Reba’s team this season.

The rest of the episode featured strong performances from other singers in different styles, setting up the final round of blind auditions before the show moves into the next stage, the battle rounds.

Vinya Chhabra’s performance earns three chair turns in The Voice

Vinya’s performance of Ironic captured the attention of three coaches almost immediately. Her tone and phrasing drew early reactions from Reba McEntire, who turned first. Reba said what a powerhouse and noted that she loved both Vinya’s voice and her attitude.

Michael Bublé followed, saying I was even singing harmony with you, showing how engaged he was during her performance. Snoop Dogg also turned his chair, saying, "you pack a powerful punch at your age and pointing out how she blended confidence with clarity."

Niall Horan, who did not turn his chair, still spoke to Vinya after her song. He told her he was 16 when he joined a show like this and was very nervous, but she was calm and confident. His words showed that he respected how steady and prepared she was.

Other auditions shape the night’s competition in The Voice

The October 6 episode of The Voice also had many different types of songs and singers. Dustin Dale Gaspard from Cow Island, Louisiana, started the night with Bring It on Home to Me by Sam Cooke. His voice made all four coaches turn their chairs.

Niall Horan said there is nothing better than hearing a strong and unique voice when you are facing away. Snoop Dogg said the song touched my heart. Gaspard chose Team Niall.

Kanard Thomas sang Whip Appeal by Babyface and drew interest from both Niall and Snoop. Snoop told him you sang it like it was yours and added him to Team Snoop.

Liam von Elbe from New York performed Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer, earning turns from Niall and Snoop as well. Niall said the performance gave him goosebumps just sitting here, while Snoop described it as mesmerizing. Liam joined Team Niall.

Carly Harvey from Washington, D.C., was impressed with It Hurt So Bad by Susan Tedeschi. Michael Bublé praised her, saying, "you’re wonderful, you have a beautiful sound," and brought her onto his team.

Later, Teo Ramdel performed Historia de un Amor by Luis Miguel and turned all four chairs. Michael told him, "every day in my house we listen to Luis Miguel over and over," connecting personally with the performance. Teo joined Team Bublé.

By the end of the episode, Team Reba had nine members, Team Niall ten, Team Snoop nine, and Team Bublé ten. Each coach left the stage with only a few spots left before the battle rounds began.



As The Voice moves forward, the teams are beginning to take shape, with a mix of experienced singers and new talents ready to compete head-to-head in the next phase.



