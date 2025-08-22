Who is Redbird in The Summer I Turned Pretty? All about Tanner Zagarino's character in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty has a lot of new faces this season, and among them is the fun-loving and carefree character of Tanner Zagarino, aka Redbird. The teens have now finished their junior year of college and are heading towards taking big steps into their lives with a lot of emotional turmoil ahead.

To add a bit of fun, episode 7, ‘Last Hurrah,’ was all about them enjoying the bachelorette party before Belly and Jeremiah start their committed life together. The Summer House was pretty filled with Jere’s and Belly’s friends, and what grabbed the fans' attention was Tanner Zagarino’s presence, who brought a lively, playful energy to the party, perfectly syncing with Jere’s vibe.

Jeremiah’s new college pal, Redbird, was the one who brought up the topic of his cheating on Belly when he was in Cabo during Spring break. Things get messier when Conrad overhears Redbird. That moment flips the energy of the party for him, which finally pushes him to open up to Belly on the beach at the end of the episode, where he admits his true feelings, which fans can’t stop talking about.

Who is Tanner Zagarino in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Along with Isabella Briggs (Denise), who is shown as a new love interest in Steven’s life, and Taylor’s mom (Lucinda), played by Kristen Connolly, Redbird (Tanner Zagarino) is a new face.

Gavin Casalegno and Tanner were recently seen in an Instagram video posted by the show, discussing the character ‘Redbird’ from the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. When Gavin asks his origin story in the series, Tanner said,

“I came into your life when we went to college and joined the fraternity together. Redbird brings to Jeremiah a lot more fun, and just like, ‘Dude, be a kid! Let’s let loose. Let’s not think so much. Let’s get a little weird.'’

When asked the all-time favorite question from the show, which team he is in, Team Belly, Team Conrad, or Team Jeremiah, here’s what the fun guy replied,

“OK, Redbird’s Team Jeremiah of course. Me personally, I think I’m probably Team Conrad. That’s how I feel. And I love you. It doesn’t mean I don’t love you.''

Redbird to him is someone ‘’who kind of goes to the beat of his own drum. He doesn’t dress like anyone. He’s got a moustache.”

As Jere’s wingman in Season 3, his character encourages Jere to dive into all the fun without worry. He embodies the carefree college kid who embraces the lighter side of campus life, free from heavy responsibilities.

Who is Tanner Zagarino? Know all about him beyond his character in The Summer I Turned Pretty

The 26-year-old actor has starred in the short film, named Vinny Mancuso’s Rules for Good Business, in which the screenplay was done by him. He also appeared in Shrinking as Dylan and had a guest appearance in 9-1-1: Lone Star (2021) as Donovan. The Price We Pay, The Real Bros of Simmy Valley: The Movie and Aftermath (2024) are some of his works in which he was previously seen.

Redbird will be seen in the upcoming finale episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, standing by Jere during the wedding ceremonies and the drama that’s bound to unfold.

