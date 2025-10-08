What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 8, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith had a tough conversation with each other regarding their marriage.

Everything that happened on the October 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the show began with a dramatic conversation between Martin Richardson and his husband Bradley Smitty Smith. While Bradley insisted that Martin should go over to the police station to meet Jacob Hawthorne and confess to having killed a white racist man years ago in self-defense, Martin reasoned that this idea would not help in fixing their marriage or their relationship. Both of them went back and forth for a long time before finally deciding to start couples therapy together and also go on one date night every week.

On Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Nicole Richardson spent time together discussing their love lives. Dani was also shocked to see that Nicole had removed every ounce of alcohol from her apartment to prevent Dani from drinking. While Nicole told Dani that marrying Andre Richardson was a hasty move in Los Angeles, Dani insisted that she wanted to make their relationship work.

Meanwhile, Nicole shared how tough things were for her with the ongoing divorce proceedings with Ted Richardson. Dani urged her to not lose faith in love and go on a few dates with Carlton, her current romantic interest. Nicole also told Dani about Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, being in an illicit relationship and Dani was taken aback.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa and her son, Donell McBride, got hold of the video of Doug McBride’s last night at the casino before he died in the car crash and watched it together. Vanessa then later on went to Uptown to get a drink with Joey Armstrong, while Donnell headed to meet Jacob Hawthorne. Jacob and Donnell eventually walked into Uptown and were shocked to see Joey and Vanessa together and guessed that they were in an illicit relationship.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

