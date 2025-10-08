What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 8, 2025

Sophia Choi (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 8, 2025, Sarah confronted Sophia about a shocking secret, while the Kiriakis and DiMera families faced off in a high-stakes business battle. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel tried to uncover who was behind the mysterious setups affecting their lives.

Holly faced a big decision, thinking about leaving Salem to start afresh after a series of misunderstandings. The episode mixed emotional moments with clever plotting, showing the complicated relationships between Salem’s residents. Alliances shifted, and secrets came to light, leaving viewers eager to see what happened next.

The episode also focused on loyalty, truth, and deception. Xander and Philip tried to protect their family, while Sarah and Sophia dealt with a moral dilemma. Holly’s choices showed how misunderstandings and rash decisions can have major consequences, setting up more drama for Salem’s residents.

Sarah confronts Sophia about Tesoro

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Sarah meeting Xander outside the Pub, giving him encouragement and a quick kiss before the Kiriakis/DiMera meeting. Inside, Sophia tried to talk to Tate, but he stayed distant, still upset about rumors involving Holly and Johnny. Tension rose as Sarah confronted Sophia about the baby.

Later, in the park, Sarah demanded the truth. Sophia, shocked and confused, admitted that Tesoro was not Tate’s child. She refused to say who the real father was, warning that telling Tate could make things worse. Sarah reminded her that the truth always comes out.

Xander and Philip face off against Tony DiMera

Maggie and Philip got ready for the important meeting at the DiMera mansion, hoping to protect Titan and stop Tony’s schemes. When Tony confronted them, Xander stayed calm and didn’t fall for his tricks, despite their troubled past.

The meeting showed their teamwork, with Maggie and Philip confident they could save the company. Tony warned that Titan might still fail, but Xander and Philip left with a plan, showing that family loyalty could overcome challenges.

Johnny and Chanel investigate the setup

Johnny and Chanel worked hard to find out who was causing trouble for them. With Rafe’s help, they traced the activity using cell tower data. At first, they thought Holly was involved, but she was elsewhere.

They soon discovered that Sophia was behind the setup. The news shocked Johnny and Chanel but also explained the truth about Tesoro. The storyline showed how secrets and lies in Salem could create problems in relationships.

Holly’s life-changing decision

Holly, upset by recent events, decided to leave Salem U and maybe Salem itself. She told Ari she wanted a fresh start, but Ari tried to convince her to stay. Holly was determined and packed her things.

Later, Holly went home and shared her plans with Maggie. She admitted her mistakes and wanted to break old patterns. The moment showed Holly’s growth and hinted at her journey toward independence.

Secrets and consequences

The episode ended with several revelations that left everyone in suspense. Johnny and Chanel figured out Sophia’s role in the Tesoro situation, while Tate stayed unaware. Sarah’s confrontation with Sophia hinted at more drama to come.

With family fights, betrayals, and important decisions all happening at once, the October 8 episode of Days of Our Lives was full of suspense and emotion. Fans were left wondering how these events would affect families, relationships, and power struggles in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

