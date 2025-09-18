The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 19 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Clockwise from left, Christine, Claire, Holden, Mariah and Daniel on The Young and the Restless

Future plans go back and forth on The Young and the Restless as Christine plans her wedding and Cane refuses to collaborate with Billy after giving him hope. Elsewhere, the Claire-Kyle relationship finds Holden’s interference difficult to avoid. Moreover, Daniel will take on the task of Tessa’s wellbeing from Mariah.

The past few weeks on The Young and the Restless played out Cane luring Billy into his AI plan against Victor. Followed by cancellation of Sally’s launch party, Cane tabled his offer to Billy and Sally.

However, Sally was alarmed to know that Billy was considering getting on board despite the move being illegal. Moreover, Billy assured her that he would refrain from using the software to spy but threaten Victor with it in exchange for Chancellor.

Elsewhere, Kyle and Holden had a faceoff. While Holden came out to apologize, Kyle continued to woo Claire back into his life. However, he failed to convince her as she seemed to distrust him even more. Meanwhile, Holden hinted at having romantic feelings for Claire.

On the other hand, the long-running CBS soap saw Mariah finally reaching out to Tessa and claiming to have tried to kill a person. As such, she shared her decision to go into therapy. However, she asked Daniel for a meeting to request him to take care of Tessa and Aria.

The Young and the Restless: Christine requests help with her wedding plans

As viewers already know, Christine and Danny are ready to tie the knot. The bride-to-be asked her best friend, Lauren, to help with the planning and the trousseau. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lauren will present Christine with three wedding gown designs to choose from. As the bride will be amazed by the stunning designs, she may need help to select one.

The soap is slated to open a polling option on its Instagram page for fans to vote for the design they like the most. Christine will eventually wear the gown that gets the most votes for her wedding. The voting window will be open for 24 hours starting from Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Christine will realize that the planning will take more time than she predicted. As such, she may consider pushing back her date to November 2025.

Elsewhere, Lauren will realize that Michael is keeping secrets from her. She may think this has something to do with Victor and wonder if her husband went back to his former boss.

The Young and the Restless: Claire is pulled towards different directions

For some time, a contrite Kyle has been trying to woo Claire back. However, he tried to poison her against Holden garnering a negative opinion about him from Nate. While he failed to understand the level of trust needed in his relationship, Claire pointed out all the reasons for not getting back with him.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will see Claire continuing to keep her former boyfriend at arm’s length while bonding with Holden. Holden is likely to invite Claire to an event that she will be tempted to attend. As such, they may get closer than friends. However, Claire will remain unaware of Holden’s LA secret for some more time now.

The Young and the Restless: Daniel takes on a task

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, Mariah met Daniel in secret to inform him about her decision to leave town and go for therapy. While she is not likely to give him much detail about the background of her problem, she asks him to look out for Tessa and Aria’s wellbeing.

Daniel may try to convince Mariah to come clean with Tessa about everything. The duo may share their opinions about Cassie as Daniel accepts this task. As such, he may reach out to Tessa and care for her. However, he will do so out of his own feelings for her. The future hints at Daniel and Tessa getting closer in Mariah’s absence.

The Young and the Restless: Cane rethinks his plans

Recently, Cane offered Billy his AI software to spy on Victor and inform him. However, Sally walked out on her collaboration with her boyfriend over the illegal plan. To add to the problems, Sally informed Jack and the latter brought in Victoria to convince Billy. As such, Billy’s involvement in Cane’s plan is a liability for the billionaire.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane may cut Billy loose to the latter’s fury. Billy will lose the chance to threaten Victor and get back Chancellor. For that, he will blame Sally. While Sally is worried about his safety, he will lash out at her for destroying his opportunities.

Meanwhile, Cane may regroup with Phyllis and Michael to strategize his future steps. However, Michael will try to get some intel to deliver to Victor soon.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to see Billy’s wrath and vote for the best wedding gown for Christine.