What happened on The Young and the Restless today?

Phyllis, Michael, Claire and Kyle (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on Monday, September 15, 2025, shocking events took place in Genoa City, leaving fans on the edge. As Claire confides in her mother, Victoria, about her relationship problems, Kyle is also seen discussing Holden’s intentions with Nate. Furthermore, Cane talks to Amanda about her relationship with Lily and urges her to find out what is going on in Lily’s life.

Later, Cane will be seen with Phyllis as they discuss strategies for their new plan. Meanwhile, Phyllis is taken aback to see Michael back at work, especially since he had decided to retire following his disagreement with Victor Newman.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, September 15, 2025

Claire’s discussion with Victoria

On The Young and the Restless, Claire sat with her mother at the park and discussed how Kyle is digging a hole for himself in the current scenario.

Recently, Victoria learnt about Kyle’s deal with Victor and that he would have to pay $5 million and leave Genoa if he breaks Claire’s heart.

Anyhow, later, the two discuss Holden and how Kyle was terrified after realizing he might lose Claire.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Kyle ran into Nate, terrified he might pick a fight with him over the Audra situation.

However, he was left in shock when he learnt that Nate feels that Kyle was a victim of Audra's plans. However, Kyle apologised to him for the situation, and he remarked that he was over it.

Anyhow, later, the two started discussing Holden and his past with Audra in Los Angeles.

During their conversation, Kyle also remarked that he feels that Holden might also try to take advantage of Claire during this vulnerable period.

Anyhow, their conversation is interrupted by Claire and Victoris, who enter Crimson Lights. Kyle offered them to sit at the table, and Claire sat with him, while Victoria and Nate left the two alone.

At the table, Claire asked Kyle what he had been talking about with Nate, and he admitted that their discussion was about Holden.

Cane’s discussion and Phyllis's suspicion

Elsewhere, on The Young and the Restless, Cane had a discussion with Amada about her current relationship dynamics with Lily.

Cane is adamant on winning Lily back, so he asked Amabda to discuss if Lily still has feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Cane was also seen in a discussion with Phyllis Summers about their AI software. Since Cane plans to give that software to Billy, Phylllis had concerns over it.

However, Cane added that though they are giving him the AI software, he will have the backend control over the software and will still be in charge of the same.

Anyhow, later on, The Young and the Restless, at the park, Michael was seen sitting with Phyllis, trying to mend his relationship with her. He also remarked that he is joining Cane’s team.

However, Phyllis was left stunned after learning this, as she suspected he must have retired after what went down with Victor.

Anyhow, Phyllis felt suspicious about this return and suspected that something was up with Michael and would be seen pushing him in future episodes.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

