What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 17, 2025

Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 17, 2025, Jack Abbott refused to help Billy Abbott with his reckless plans. At the same time, Sally Spectra was crushed after learning Billy had lied to her, leaving her unsure where her loyalty should be.

Jack also spoke with Nikki about Cane Ashby’s growing power and the mysterious “secret weapon” he teased. Victor Newman kept quiet about it, adding more tension around Chancellor and Billy’s risky choices.

Cane’s influence over Billy became clear, with Billy’s grudge against Victor causing more problems between them. As Cane worried about risks and Sally turned to Jack for help, the fight over Chancellor and Abbott Communications grew even more heated.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Jack and Nikki discuss Cane’s hold on Billy

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Jack told Nikki about Cane’s growing control over Billy and the trouble it could bring to Chancellor. Jack worried about Cane’s so-called “secret weapon,” though no one knew what it was. Nikki guessed that Victor already knew but noted he refused to share any details.

Victor soon showed up and mocked Jack about the power struggle. Nikki pushed him for answers, but Victor avoided her questions, making it clear he was hiding something. The moment showed how serious things had become, with the Chancellor stuck in the middle of ambition, rivalry, and lies.

Sally confronts Jack and Diane with the truth

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Sally went to Jack for help, desperate to stop Billy from making a huge mistake. Diane quickly called Jack home, knowing Sally’s worries were serious. When Jack returned, Sally told him about the AI software Cane had offered and how Billy planned to use it against Victor.

She explained Billy’s reckless idea to pressure Victor into giving up Chancellor and funding Abbott Communications. But Jack corrected her when she mentioned his supposed financial support, revealing that Billy had lied. Sally was stunned as she realized Billy had tricked her trust to push his revenge.

Sally reels from Billy’s betrayal

Sally was heartbroken as she admitted she had changed her whole life for Billy, only to find out his promises meant nothing. Even though she was devastated, she confessed she still loved him, despite his choices putting them both in danger. She worried that saying no to his plan wouldn’t stop him since he seemed determined to move forward anyway.

Wanting to protect him, Sally begged Jack to step in and guide Billy away from trouble. But Jack refused, saying Billy needed to deal with the results of his actions. Jack made it clear, his brother would have to succeed or fail on his own.

Cane and Billy clash over loyalty and risks

Meanwhile, Cane asked Billy about his situation with Sally, worried she might ruin their plans. Billy brushed off the concern and said he had Sally under control. Even so, Cane was uneasy about Billy’s obsession with getting revenge on Victor and warned it could make him act recklessly.

Their partnership grew tense as they argued about Jill before returning to the AI deal. Billy stayed firm, saying his desire for revenge made him stronger, not weaker. Feeling confident, he pushed Cane to hand over the AI software so he could make Victor beg and take what he thought he deserved.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

