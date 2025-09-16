The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam plots against Abbott as Sally grows worried about Billy’s plan

A still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Genoa, as schemes are plotted. At the same time, Adam may be planning to make a bold move against the Abbotts. Billy plans to do something similar with Victor Newman and take control of the Chancellor away from him.

However, Sally is worried that his plans against the Newmans, with the AI software, may lead him into a mess.

Elsewhere, in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Kyke works on rekindling his relationship with Claire, while Phyllis might push Michael for answers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

The Young and the Restless spoilers: for September 16, 2025

Adam's new business venture

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman will propose a controversial business plan to Chelsea Lawson. He will share his idea to use Abbott Communications as a test subject for the Newmans’ new AI software.

Adam would also be seen discussing this plan with Victor Newman, who is always on a mission to take down the Abbotts.

Later, Adam will justify this by explaining the need to neutralize Billy Abbott, whom he sees as a threat.

Chelsea will have reservations about the ethical and legal implications of this plan.

While she will eventually give in to Adam's request, she will worry that his desire for revenge is the main motivator behind the scheme.

Sally’s concerns over Billy’s plan

Elsewhere in Genoa on The Young and the Restless, Sally Spectra will be seen voicing her disapproval of Billy Abbott's plan to use his own AI software to threaten Victor Newman.

Sally will believe that Victor will not be intimidated by Billy’s move and that Billy will be forced to use the software, leading to a potential prison sentence.

Speculations suggest that Sally would confide in Diane Jenkins Abbott and Jack Abbott about her worries regarding Billy’s plan.

However, everyone is unaware that Cane Ashby has his own secret agenda to control the AI program, which he discussed with Phyllis, as seen in the previous episode.

A potential reconciliation for Kyle and Claire

Further, on Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle will attempt to mend his relationship with Claire. He will want to move on, but Claire will demand he first apologize and show he has changed.

Claire will likely insist that Kyle stop interfering in her friendships, particularly with Holden Novak.

Kyle will have to swallow his pride and apologize to Holden, hoping to prove his commitment to being less possessive.

Michael's secret

Meanwhile, Michael Baldwin will face increasing pressure from Phyllis Summers, who suspects he is hiding something.

He will do everything in his power to keep his secret arrangement with Victor Newman under wraps. Michael will try to throw Phyllis off his trail, but her suspicions will only grow.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+