The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane charms Lily, Jack seeks Victoria’s help, and Mariah questions Daniel

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 18, 2025, viewers can expect shifting loyalties, heartfelt talks, and urgent requests that could change the direction of several storylines. The episode mixes romance, tension, and decisions that will leave lasting effects on the characters.

Cane Ashby will try to rebuild his connection with Lily Winters, putting aside his business schemes to focus on winning her over with charm. Jack Abbott will turn to Victoria Newman for help as Billy heads down a dangerous path. Elsewhere, Mariah Copeland has a private meeting that could shift her relationships in surprising ways.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 18, 2025

Cane and Lily revisit their complicated past

Cane Ashby’s business moves on. The Young and the Restless have often created problems in his personal life, especially with Lily Winters. On Thursday, viewers will see a softer side of Cane as he puts his plans aside and tries to win Lily back.

Even though Lily is still unsure and has trouble trusting him, Cane’s charm makes an impact, leaving her interested and a little touched. This moment could be a big step forward in their relationship, but there are still doubts about whether Cane is being completely honest.

Jack reaches out to Victoria about Billy

Jack Abbott has been worried for a long time about Billy making careless choices, and his concern is growing now that Billy is involved in Cane’s risky AI software plan. Jack can clearly see the trouble his brother is heading into and feels powerless to stop him.

That’s when he decides to reach out to Victoria Newman with an urgent request. Jack believes that Victoria might be the only person who can really reach Billy because of their long history and the bond they share as co-parents. Since Billy could face serious trouble if he doesn’t turn things around, Jack begs Victoria to step in and help guide him before it’s too late.

Mariah and Daniel’s secret meeting

Mariah Copeland has been deeply troubled ever since the truth about her struggles with the stranger came out, and her marriage to Tessa Porter is still falling apart. In Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Mariah secretly meets Daniel Romalotti Jr. at the park without letting Tessa know.

Their talk soon becomes emotional, with Mariah asking Daniel to be honest about his feelings. When Daniel admits that he feels more for Tessa than just friendship, Mariah feels torn. She starts to wonder if Daniel might be the right person to give Tessa the care and support she needs, even if it means Mariah stepping away.

Trouble looms for Mariah and Tessa’s marriage

Even though Mariah recently admitted to Tessa that she once tried to kill a man, her confession has only made the problems in their relationship worse. Thursday’s episode shows that their struggles are not anywhere close to being solved.

Mariah’s choice to keep pulling away from Tessa, along with her openness to letting Daniel go after her, shows just how fragile their marriage has become. Viewers should be ready for even more heartbreak and uncertainty for this troubled couple.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.