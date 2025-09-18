Was Jimmy Kimmel fired after commenting on Charlie Kirk Killing? His and the show’s future, explained

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t fired, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! is off the air “indefinitely” after Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air comments about the Charlie Kirk killing triggered affiliate backlash and regulatory pressure. ABC pre-empted Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, after station groups said they would not carry the program, citing “offensive and insensitive” remarks during a sensitive national moment. The chair of the Federal Communications Commission publicly warned broadcasters, and those posts accelerated a fast-moving fallout across television and social platforms.

For now, ABC is filling the late-night slot with alternates while it weighs next steps. Jimmy Kimmel has not issued an on-air response. The core question for viewers is simple: Jimmy Kimmel has not been fired, but the show is paused without a return date, and its future depends on network, affiliate, and regulatory headwinds that remain in motion.

Was Jimmy Kimmel fired? Status, ABC move, affiliate bans, FCC pressure and the X reaction

ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air and labeled the move a pre-emption, not a cancellation. Affiliates, including Nexstar, announced they would not air the show. Other groups signalled similar plans or replacement programming in the slot.

As per Nexstar's official press release dated September 17, 2025, Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, stated,

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,”

He continued,

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

The network’s on-record line is that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is “preempted indefinitely,” which leaves Jimmy Kimmel and the program in limbo while decisions are reviewed. As per a Reuters report dated September 18, 2025, an ABC spokesperson said,

“‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be preempted indefinitely.”

Federal pressure turned up the heat. The FCC chair publicly urged stations to stop airing the show and hinted at potential regulatory action, which affiliates cited in their decisions. In the interview podcast of commentator Benny Johnson, FCC Chairman Brendan stated,

“This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way...There are calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this.”

On X, the reaction was immediate: the US President celebrated the move, while press-freedom advocates and some officials criticized the pressure on broadcasters. Donald Trump wrote on a Truthsocial.com post dated September 18, 2025,

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."

Jimmy Kimmel remains off-air while ABC and affiliates reassess next steps.

What Jimmy Kimmel actually said, the monologue lines, and context

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the assassination twice, framing his critique around political spin. As per a Reuters report dated September 18, 2025, Jimmy Kimmel said,

“We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He also accused commentators of trying to “score political points” from the killing. Those characterizations drew complaints that they miscast what investigators and charging documents say about the suspect’s views and digital trail. The FCC chair amplified the backlash with media appearances and posts, which affiliates cited alongside audience-sensitivity concerns.

Reporting also indicates Jimmy Kimmel was preparing to address the uproar midweek before the taping was pulled and audiences were turned away at the theater.

What happened to Charlie Kirk: Timeline, suspect, and what’s verified vs rumor

Authorities say Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem during an outdoor Turning Point USA event. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested the next day after family contact with authorities. He faces seven counts, including aggravated murder; prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

Court filings and officials describe planning messages, an attempted return to retrieve the rifle, and DNA links to the weapon. As per The Washington Post report dated September 16, 2025, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said,

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy.”

Gray also detailed text messages in which the suspect allegedly confessed and discussed preparation. Officials have described a motive rooted in hostility toward Kirk’s rhetoric. As per an ABC News report dated September 16, 2025, prosecutors said the suspect told his partner that Kirk “spreads too much hate.”

Readers should note that early online narratives have often conflicted with charging documents and sworn statements. False or unverified claims about who was present, who financed the attack, and the suspect’s politics have circulated widely.

Fact-checks and official briefings indicate several popular claims are unsubstantiated or fabricated. Analysts also cite foreign-linked accounts amplifying divisive narratives to target U.S. audiences.

Stay tuned for more updates.