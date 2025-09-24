Dancing with the Stars alum Jen Affleck keeps fans updated about dance rehearsals for week 2

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has already premiered this fall, and television star Jen Affleck recently took to social media to share her new behind-the-scenes photos from her Dancing with the Stars journey. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum is paired with professional dancer Jan Ravnik. Affleck has admitted that she is just grateful that she has Dancing with the Stars.

Jen Affleck is seen balancing her rehearsals along with family time ahead of week two of the competition. It seems like Jen's biggest supporter, her husband, was there to cheer her on as she took the stage.

Affleck admitted that learning Salsa felt like a lifetime ago at this point. The television star is balancing her dance rehearsals and family life, and viewers are getting a sneak peek into it via social media.

Dancing with the Stars alum Jen Affleck had a special guest on set

Jen Affleck had a very special guest who came to cheer her during her rehearsals. The television star’s 3½-year-old daughter, Nora, came to see her mom working hard on the show.

Not only that, but even when Jen's kids cannot come to the rehearsals, they are still cheering for their mother as they put together a sweet care package to celebrate live show day.

As Jen was all smiles and elated to see her little one, she said,

“Nora coming to visit me at rehearsals is something I look forward to. Being able to share this experience with her has been a blessing!" "We’re loving our temporary LA life and the kids getting to play in the ocean and in the sand is heaven."

Jen’s husband also supported her during the strenuous rehearsals. She captioned a photo while showing the TikTok dad carrying a bag of ice on his shoulder.

“My amazing husband Zac prepping what has become my nightly post-rehearsal routine, slipping into a recovery ice bath!"

The television star is all geared up for her next performance as she is leaning on her DWTS dancing pro, Jan Ravnik, to teach her the ropes, but he is also teaching her things that she did not know about herself.

Jen Affleck's husband, Zac, makes a candid confession!

Jen Affleck’s husband, Zac, recently addressed a few questions asked by fans about possible feelings of jealousy. Zac replied,

“No, I’m not going to lie, it’s for sure challengin,g but this is Jen’s dream," “I have never seen her happier doing something. And Jan Ravnik the best guy there i,s and so respectful. So embracing the journey as a team! And they are already so good!”

Jen Affleck has earlier opened up about how the show is helping her as a postpartum mom.

“The way that I've coped through all of my babies has been through dancing, so the fact that I'm now dancing on a real stage in front of millions of people makes this experience even more exciting."

Watch all the episodes of Dancing with the Stars season 34 airing on Tuesdays on ABC and can be later streamed on Disney+.

The show also streams the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.