Conrad's love confession on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 might change everything for Belly and Jeremiah

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 just changed the entire narrative of Belly's feelings about Conrad after it dropped on August 20, 2025. Titled Last Hurrah, it saw the bride and the groom celebrating their bachelor parties individually, with a few catch-ups in between.

However, the episode starts with Conrad getting hurt and Belly noting that he has been getting hurt a lot since the surf incident. We all know what that means; he just wants to recreate the bathtub scene all over again. As for Belly, she has convinced herself that the "moment" was nothing but stress that she has been feeling due to the wedding planning.

Later, Jeremiah comes home with the rest of the gang, and then they hang out by the pool. Anika thinks Conrad is attractive, and Belly gives her the green light to approach him, but Taylor holds her back.

In the evening, when everyone's getting ready, Jere and Belly spend some time together and agree to meet at the beach after their Bachelor is over; however, that never happens.

What happens at Belly and Jere's bachelor party on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7?

Belly and Jere are celebrating their bachelor party on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, with their wedding bound to happen in just two days. Belly, after having drinks, can not stop thinking about Conrad and how he has always been there for her.

The scene cuts to a flashback when they were kids, and he would always take care of her, even when nobody did. On top of that, she takes a gummy, which leads her to spiral and crash out in the bathroom with Taylor.

She realizes that she had never pictured a wedding or flowers or anything; she had just pictured Conrad. Taylor makes sure she is okay, and then they go back home.

However, the beach meet-up doesn't go as planned because Jere is wasted, and Conrad has now come to know the truth about his cheating on Belly when he was in Cabo. He is angry and frustrated, and thus went to the beach. Here, Belly and Conrad meet.

Conrad's confession to Belly on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 7

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 saw a heartfelt confession where Conrad finally let out all his feelings for Belly. These were accelerated when he confronted her about Jere cheating on her, and she admits she knows about it and is still choosing to marry him. As she walks away, Conrad lets it out and says,

"Fuck, I still love you. I don't think I'll ever get you out of my system. You will always be there. Here (his heart)"

Belly tries to walk away, and Conrad holds her, asking her for a minute. He says he "fucked up" four years ago but has never stopped loving her.

Ultimately, he asks her not to marry Jere and be with him instead. This angers Belly, and she goes away crying, as a rendition of 'When the Party's Over' by Billie Eilish is playing.

She ends up going to Jere's room but sees him passed out from all the drinking. Ultimately, ending The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7, Belly goes and sleeps with Taylor instead, as 'loml' by Taylor Swift is playing.

Episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 release weekly on Wednesdays at 3 AM Eastern Time on Amazon Prime Video.