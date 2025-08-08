Clayton Echard reflects on Perfect Match season 3 edit and rekindling attempt with Rachel Recchia

Clayton Echard from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 is still getting a lot of attention, especially because of the reunion between former Bachelor stars Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia.

On the August 7 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Clayton talked about his experience on the Netflix dating show and explained why he wasn’t completely happy with how the show showed his story.

Though he admitted to enjoying parts of the experience, Clayton told host Nick Viall that he was “not too happy with the edit,” adding,

“I thought it could have been portrayed differently.”

The show allowed Clayton a chance to reconnect with Rachel Recchia, who was also previously on The Bachelor season in 2022. They explored the connection they had on Perfect Match, but ultimately this did not reignite any relationship.

Clayton discussed the mixed emotions that came along with reconnecting, and he acknowledged the risk that came with trying again.

He explained why he left the villa altogether after he determined that things were not going well with Rachel or anybody else.

Clayton provided more details into what he thinking while he was filming, the way editing influenced what the audience saw, and why he felt he and Rachel had gone in different directions.

"There's always missing context": Clayton addresses his edit and decisions in the villa of Perfect Match

On The Viall Files, Clayton Echard said he joined Perfect Match season 3 with an open mind and didn’t expect to see Rachel Recchia again.

“When she walked in, it was a rush of emotions,” he said, explaining that seeing her again brought back old memories.

At first, Clayton felt hopeful, but after talking with Rachel and thinking it through, he realized they were no longer a good match. “We’ve changed,” he said, explaining that his goals and priorities had shifted since their time together.

Although he took responsibility for his choices on the show, Clayton said the way he was shown didn’t capture the full picture.

“Unfortunately, I’m not too happy with the edit. There’s always missing context,” he said.

Clayton explained that the show’s editing made it look like his connection with Rachel was deeper than it actually felt to him. He believed his bond with Susie, the runner-up from The Bachelor whom he reunited with briefly after the show, had been stronger at the time.

Although their time together on Perfect Match didn’t lead to anything lasting, Clayton said he had no intention of hurting Rachel and hoped their reunion would help bring closure for both of them.

“This is my second chance. Maybe I wasn’t seeing the right things before… but I followed my intuition this time,” he reflected.

Clayton on why he left Perfect Match and what he withheld from Rachel

After asking Rachel to match with him, Clayton soon decided they weren’t meant to be. He said the realization came from their conversations and internal clarity in Perfect Match.

“There were things that were said that I said, ‘Yeah, this isn’t going to work,’” he shared.

He emphasized that his decision was based on emotional growth and life experience.

Clayton also revealed there were “a couple other things” that influenced his choice to end the match but chose not to share them publicly.

“I don’t think she would receive them well,” he said, adding that he believes Rachel will understand in time. He felt speaking on them directly would come across as an “attack.”

Following the split, Clayton left the villa voluntarily, saying there were no other matches he felt drawn to.

Rachel eventually matched with Love Island USA alum Scott van-der-Sluis. Reflecting on the dating show format, Clayton shared that it’s difficult to leave the experience without feeling some emotional impact.

Rachel, in an earlier interview, mentioned that she had doubts about giving Clayton another chance but felt she needed closure. She said there had always been a sense of “what if” and believed that being on the show helped her finally get the answer she had been looking for.

