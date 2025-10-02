Chicago PD season 13 episode 1 recap: Is the Intelligence Unit reinstated?

Chicago PD season 13 episode 1 wastes no time plunging back into the fallout of last season’s chaos. The Intelligence Unit, once the backbone of the CPD, is still fractured after being disbanded at the end of season 12. Hank Voight, portrayed by Jason Beghe, is left restless and frustrated, confined to rapid-response calls while his team members scatter to less impactful assignments.

The premiere, titled Consequences, picks up one month after the shocking murder of Chief Reid, whom Voight manipulated into a deadly trap. While Voight believed Reid’s death might clear the path for his squad’s reinstatement, Internal Affairs Commander Devlin has other plans. Chicago PD season 13 highlights Voight’s desperation, his unwillingness to let go of the unit, and his dangerous tendency to push the limits of authority. This opening episode sets the stage for new alliances, tense moral dilemmas, and the question every fan has been asking: can Intelligence ever truly come back together?

Voight’s gamble: How the intelligence unit was reinstated

The heart of Chicago PD season 13 episode 1 revolves around Voight’s tireless mission to bring the Intelligence Unit back. From the start, it’s clear he feels incomplete without his squad, and his every move is calculated to rebuild it — no matter the cost.

While on rapid response duty, Voight finds himself caught in a gun-running case that connects him to ATF officer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi). Their uneasy alliance reveals a stash of stolen CPD weapons, evidence of corruption that Internal Affairs failed to report. Seizing the opportunity, Voight corners Commander Devlin with the incriminating proof.

Devlin initially resists, declaring the Intelligence Unit toxic and vowing never to reinstate them. But Voight has the upper hand. He threatens to expose the CPD’s embarrassing oversight unless his team is reinstated immediately. Faced with public disgrace, Devlin relents, and the Intelligence Unit officially returns.

The reinstatement comes with a twist: Voight offers Imani a spot on the squad, recognizing her willingness to bend the rules in pursuit of justice. This new partnership could either revitalize Intelligence or lead them down an even darker path.

Chicago PD Season 13 Episode 1 recap: Voight crosses the line again

The premiere of Chicago PD season 13 begins with Voight isolated and unsettled. With his team scattered, he reluctantly follows Trudy Platt’s advice to meet with Commander Devlin, hoping for reinstatement. Devlin, however, insists on more time, leaving Voight stuck on routine calls.

Voight’s frustration boils over when he stumbles into a drug case gone wrong. A deadly shooting and a suspicious brown car push him to investigate off the books. With Ruzek’s help, Voight traces the lead to a bar, where Ruzek gets into a brawl with patrons. The incident introduces Officer Eva Imani, who is deep undercover with the ATF.

Despite Imani’s refusal to team up, Voight ropes Burgess back into action, putting her life in danger during a confrontation with Imani’s target. After Voight kills the suspect, he forces Imani to lie about Burgess’s involvement, binding them together in secrecy. Their uneasy alliance grows as they pursue the gun-running kingpin known as Raptor.

The operation escalates when Raptor’s men ambush them, but eventually Voight and Imani track him down, securing a cache of stolen CPD weapons. Instead of turning the evidence over quietly, Voight uses it as leverage. By exposing Devlin’s failure to report the missing weapons, Voight pressures him into reinstating the Intelligence Unit.

The episode closes with Voight returning to the abandoned bullpen, reviving the squad, and welcoming Imani into the fold. Burgess and Torres receive their badges back, and the Intelligence Unit prepares to get back to business — though questions linger about how Voight’s tactics may haunt them in the future.

Chicago PD season 13 episode 1 delivers a gripping return that reaffirms Voight’s relentless nature and sets the tone for the season ahead. The reinstatement of the Intelligence Unit comes at a steep price, as Voight’s methods once again rely on manipulation and secrecy. With Eva Imani joining the squad and Devlin keeping a wary eye on their actions, the Intelligence Unit’s comeback feels as precarious as it is triumphant. One thing is certain: Their reinstatement marks only the beginning of new battles in the Windy City.