Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still of Kevin Atwater (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via Instagram/ @nbcchicagopd)

With its continuous run, Chicago P.D. season 13 continues to amaze its fans with its storyline and action. The Chicago P.D. Intelligence Unit is set to ramp up once again with the arrival of the fifth episode in season 13, officially titled "Good Old Desk."

Following a run of emotionally taxing and personal cases, including the heavy fallout from the previous episode, "Root Cause," The series continues with its weaving of intense street crimes with the complicated inner lives of officers like Kim Burgess, Kevin Atwater, and Dante Torres. This upcoming episode promises to be a crucial turning point, delivering both high-octane action and deepening character storylines.

Chicago P.D. season 13: Release Date and Official Air Time



Fans of the drama and the Chicago Franchise can catch Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, airing at its customary slot of 10/9c.

Here is a quick look at the scheduled air times for major US time zones:

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 10:00 PM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 7:00 PM



The latest dose of the Intelligence Unit drama will be available live on NBC. For viewers who miss the Wednesday night broadcast, they can catch the episode on Peacock Network’s library, the very next day.

Peacock remains the essential hub for catching up on all the action and reliving past seasons of Chicago P.D. For the loyal viewers tuning in from abroad, regional services like Sky Witness and NOW in the U.K. are the expected destination for the episode in the weeks following its North American debut.

New case: Atwater and the targeted bombing

In the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. season 13, the primary case driving "Good Old Desk" appears to put Detective Kevin Atwater front and center. The episode is set to revolve around a shocking, targeted bombing that rocks the city.

Previews suggest that the attack strikes dangerously close to the unit, with Burgess finding herself near the blast. We can expect an intense, personal reaction from Atwater who is seen in promotional footage shielding Burgess, underscoring their long-standing, protective friendship.

The investigation will also see Atwater reconnecting with a friend from his Police Academy days, suggesting the case may dredge up history or connections that are deeply personal for him.

Personal stakes: Voight’s ghosts and Ruzek’s absence

While the bombing takes precedence, the season's personal arcs will continue to simmer. Detective Sergeant Voight is still wrestling with the mysterious photograph left on his car in the previous episode.

Viewers can expect him to continue his covert investigation into who is targeting him with ghosts from his past, potentially complicating his professional duties. Furthermore, this episode or one immediately following will have added tension due to the unexpected news that Adam Ruzek is taking a temporary leave of absence from the show.

With Ruzek, who recently married Burgess, temporarily stepping away and Burgess herself involved in the bombing incident, the emotional strain on the unit is considerable. These combined personal stakes ensure "Good Old Desk" will deliver a heavy, character-driven hour that has defined the very best of Chicago P.D.

Catch the latest episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

