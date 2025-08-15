Brooke’s shocking revelation shakes up Love After Lockup Season 6 episode 13

Brooke and JK from Love After Lockup (Image via Instagram @loveafterlockup_wetv)

Love After Lockup Season 6, episode 13, titled “Positives and Negatives,” aired on August 15, 2025, on WeTV.

The episode showed several couples facing new problems after prison, with both happy and difficult moments.

The biggest storyline came from Brooke, who told JK important news that led to a serious talk about their future.

The episode also followed Keith, who walked out of prison after 11 years and reunited with his son, Demaree.

At the same time, Troy had to rush home because of a family emergency, showing how different each cast member’s journey looked.

Will confronted Courtnee over her repeated arrests, saying he had reached his breaking point, while Justine and Michael clashed in a heated argument that tested their marriage.

Bianca was left shaken after a phone call that caused her to panic, and Daniel misread her concern as a fight, revealing the fragile state of his recovery.

Brooke’s revelation and JK’s reaction in Love After Lockup

Brooke delivered the biggest twist of this episode of Love After Lockup when she revealed to JK that she was pregnant.

Brooke told JK that she had taken several tests, saying she got “four positives and two negatives.” JK sighed and asked,

“What am I supposed to do?”

He looked more shocked than happy and admitted he did not know how to handle the news.

Brooke explained that she wanted to be honest, even if it caused stress. She said sharing the truth was better than keeping secrets, because trust only comes with honesty.

JK, however, said he felt caught off guard. He asked why she chose that moment to tell him, and added that it made him feel “cornered.”

Their talk became tense as JK worried about whether he was ready for such a big responsibility right after getting out of prison.

Brooke told him that hiding the truth would only make things worse and that speaking openly was the only way for them to move forward.

What else happened in episode 13 of Love After Lockup?

Beyond Brooke and JK, several couples faced turning points in this episode of Love After Lockup. Keith’s release after 11 years was one of the most emotional moments.

He reunited with his teenage son, Demaree, and spoke about wanting to “do the right thing” after years of being caught up in the criminal justice system. For Keith, the moment marked a chance to rebuild his life and his bond with family.

Will and Courtnee’s relationship hit another rough patch. Will confronted her over a pattern of repeated arrests, telling her he needed her to “stay out of jail for longer than a couple of weeks.”

Courtnee pushed back, saying she should not be expected to “be perfect all the time.” Their conversation showed how difficult it was to maintain stability when old habits returned.

Meanwhile, Justine and Michael had a blowout argument that revealed the pressure inside their marriage.

Michael said he felt “pushed into a corner,” while Justine admitted her patience was wearing thin. Their exchange pointed to deeper struggles over control and independence.

Bianca faced panic after a phone call that left her shaken. At the same time, Daniel, who was overwhelmed by relapse and probation issues, misinterpreted her concern as criticism.

He said he felt “attacked when all he wanted was support,” underscoring how fragile his state of mind remained.

This episode of Love After Lockup closed with Troy rushing home due to a family emergency, contrasting the joy of Keith’s reunion.

Together, these stories showed the balance of highs and lows that define the cast’s journeys after release, where moments of freedom are often followed by fresh struggles.

Stay tuned for more updates.