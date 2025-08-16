Big Brother 27’s Zach Cornell admits his feelings for Lauren influenced his game decisions

Zach from BIg Brother (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 continues to highlight how emotions and strategy often collide inside the house.

In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on August 15, 2025, recently evicted houseguest Zach Cornell reflected on his time in the game.

Zach, who had entered the season with a secret “BB Buyoff” veto power, surprised many viewers when he chose not to use it during a critical week.

That decision ultimately led to his eviction, even though he had started the season strong with competition wins and key alliances.

Speaking after his Big Brother exit, Zach admitted that his connection with fellow houseguest Lauren Domingue played a role in how he navigated the season.

He described balancing personal feelings with strategic decisions and explained how his choices were not just about his own safety, but also about protecting his closest allies.

In his interview, Zach discussed the reasoning behind his veto decision, his dynamic with Lauren and Morgan, and his reaction to the way votes fell during his eviction week.

He also shared rapid thoughts on the remaining players and learned for the first time who the new Head of Household was.

Why did Zach not use his secret Veto Power despite being at risk in the Big Brother house?

Zach explained that his decision not to use the “BB Buyoff” power came down to loyalty toward his allies, Vince and Morgan. He said,

“Morgan was the only reason 100%. Vince and Morgan are my one and two in the house.”

He added that saving himself would have placed one of them directly in danger, so he chose to “roll the dice” and stay on the block.

At the time, Zach believed he had the votes to survive, estimating that it was “80% I wasn’t going to use it, 20% I was.”

He said the perception inside the Big Brother house made him feel secure, but things shifted in the hours leading up to the live eviction.

He reflected that the long gaps between televised events often allowed players to overthink, and in this case, he misjudged how the votes would fall.

When asked about the outcome, Zach said he had expected a closer vote than the 8-2 result. He noted,

“I’m not surprised that they kept Vince over me… but did I think it was going to be eight to two? No.”

Despite the setback, he stood by his decision as being in line with his loyalty to Morgan and Vince.

How Lauren and Morgan shaped Zach’s game decisions

Zach also addressed how personal relationships affected his choices in the Big Brother house.

From the start, he admitted feeling drawn to Lauren Domingue, calling her “exactly my type.”

At the same time, he was aware of Morgan Pope’s interest in him, which made his social and strategic positioning more complex.

He explained that he wanted to respect the games of both women while making it clear where his personal interest stood.

“I tried my best to make it very clear I was very focused on Lauren in terms of a romantic sense. However, I was working with both of them in terms of the game as well.”

Before his eviction in Big Brother, Zach even spoke to Lauren directly about the possibility of her voting against him. He recalled telling her,

“You have to do what’s best for your game. People are perceiving us as a two, and I’m not going to hold it over you if you vote to keep Vince in this game.”

Beyond his relationships, Zach also reflected on past votes, including the decision not to force a tie to save Adrian. He said his priority had been not putting Lauren in danger, even if it frustrated others like Rylie and Katherine.

For Zach, his Big Brother exit highlighted the difficult balance between game strategy and managing personal ties.

Stay tuned for more updates.