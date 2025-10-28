Are Gino & Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? still married? Inside the couple's breakup and divorce rumors

Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

As of late October 2025, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda remain legally married but separated.

According to reports, both have filed for divorce in different states, Jasmine in Florida and Gino in Michigan, but no finalized court judgment has been issued. Their legal disputes involve questions of paternity, financial obligations, and jurisdiction over the divorce proceedings.

Reports from TMZ and TLC confirm that both parties continue to pursue separate filings while navigating issues related to Jasmine’s child and earnings from the franchise. Their separation is ongoing both legally and publicly, with the finalization of their divorce still pending.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Gino and Jasmine’s ongoing divorce and legal disputes

Jasmine’s divorce filing and public notice

According to TMZ, Jasmine Pineda filed for divorce from Gino Palazzolo in August 2025. However, Gino’s attorney, Thomas Quartz, stated that Gino had already filed for divorce first in Michigan.

The overlapping filings created jurisdictional complications as both parties attempted to move forward with their cases in separate states.

Reports also revealed that Jasmine experienced difficulties serving Gino with divorce papers at his Michigan residence.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, she utilized a legally approved alternative, publishing a public notice in La Gaceta, a local newspaper in Pinellas County, Florida.

The notice formally informed Gino of her intention to dissolve their marriage, meeting Florida’s requirements for service by publication.

Quartz claimed that Jasmine refused to accept Gino’s service for his Michigan filing and that she sought alternate service methods for her own case.

He further alleged that Jasmine owed Gino money and that his client would pursue reimbursement. In addition, Quartz stated that Gino intended to keep funds from 90 Day Fiancé payments that had been issued to him, since Jasmine lacked a valid work permit to receive them directly.

Legal complications regarding Jasmine’s child

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Gino and Jasmine’s lawyers discussed legal questions concerning Jasmine’s daughter, Matilda, whom she shares with her current partner, Matt Branistareanu.

Under Florida law, a husband is presumed to be the legal father of any child born during the marriage, regardless of biological paternity.

Because Jasmine and Gino were still legally married at the time of Matilda’s birth, Gino was recognized as the child’s legal father.

This situation raised concerns for both parties. Gino’s attorney advised that he could face financial liability unless legal steps were taken to establish the child’s true parentage.

His lawyer warned that Gino could owe “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in child support if he failed to take legal action, as explained during the October 27 episode of the series.

Gino responded that Jasmine’s pregnancy complicated his divorce case and created potential financial risks. Meanwhile, Jasmine’s legal team sought to correct the record through proper filings to establish Matt as Matilda’s biological father.

Current status of Gino and Jasmine’s separation

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship ended publicly during Season 9 of Happily Ever After? after they agreed to open their marriage.

Gino had a brief connection with another woman, while Jasmine entered a relationship with her gym partner, Matt. Their split and subsequent legal developments became a major storyline throughout the season.

As of October 2025, court records confirm that the couple’s divorce has not yet been finalized. Both cases remain pending, Gino’s in Michigan and Jasmine’s in Florida.

Legal proceedings continue to address issues involving financial claims, jurisdiction, and paternity matters related to Jasmine’s daughter. While their marriage has effectively ended, their legal dissolution remains unresolved, leaving the pair officially married under U.S. law.

Stay tuned for more updates.