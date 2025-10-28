Are Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way still together? Details explored

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

One of the couples, Chloe and Johny, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, has a story of their relationship that started after Chloe dropped her job in Boston and moved to live in Aruba, where she met Johny during a vacation.

The show follows their journey of adjusting to living under the same roof and navigating cultural and lifestyle differences. According to the latest episodes, Chloe and Johny are still together.

Their storyline continues to focus on challenges linked to Johny’s job as a party boat entertainer and Chloe’s transition to island life, highlighting their ongoing attempts to maintain their relationship in Aruba.

Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes’ relationship status on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

The couple's background and early lives

Chloe​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Fabiano, 23, is a former beauty pageant queen from Boxford, Massachusetts. Prior to her television appearance, she worked as a sales representative for her mother's shipping and logistics company in Boston.

Chloe mentioned that she was making a six-figure salary before she decided to go abroad. At the time of the show, she revisited her experience in pageantry and referred to herself as a highly ambitious and driven person.

The Other Way featured her move to Aruba in the first few episodes. The audience followed her as she went through her belongings and prepared to depart from the United States, saying that she wanted to start over, although she didn't know what the future held.

Her relatives and friends were against the idea of her leaving, but still, Chloe took her plan to live with Johny to the finish line.

Johny Fernandes, 32, is an entertainer on a pirate-themed party boat in Aruba. He DJs at events and mingles with tourists.

He revealed that the last time he was serious with someone, it ended after he found out that the partner was cheating on him. Also, the death of his mother very recently, he said, has affected him a lot.

According to Johny, these events have influenced his view on love and self-improvement.

Before joining The Other Way, Johny was seen on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, when Tania Maduro visited Aruba.

Viewers later recognized him from that appearance when he reemerged as part of Chloe’s storyline.

How their relationship began

Chloe and Johny met while Chloe was on a girls’ trip to Aruba. She saw him during a pirate ship party event where he was performing.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the occasion, they reunited at a neighborhood bar and shared their contact details. Communication between the two continued after Chloe's departure to the United States, thus they developed a long-distance relationship that was nearly a year old.

Chloe made several trips from Aruba to the U.S. and vice versa before deciding to move there permanently.

The show follows their transition from a long-distance relationship to full-time cohabitation, revealing the changes they experienced as they adapted to their new daily lives and different expectations.

Current status and ongoing challenges

As of Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes are still together.

The season highlights their ongoing efforts to navigate differences and manage conflicts tied to Johny’s occupation and Chloe’s concerns about boundaries.

In one episode, Johny asked Chloe to stop tracking his phone location, which led to a disagreement about trust. Later scenes showed Chloe observing Johny from a distance while he worked on the boat.

Despite these moments, the pair continues to share a residence in Aruba, as documented in the latest episodes.

While they continue to experience disagreements, Chloe and Johny remain in a relationship based on current footage from the series.

Their storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues to explore how they balance personal adjustments, communication issues, and lifestyle changes as they move forward together.

Stay tuned for more updates.